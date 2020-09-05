Ian Bell to retire from cricket at end of 2020 season

Ian Bell will end a 22-year professional career at the end of the 2020 season

Warwickshire's former England batsman Ian Bell will retire from cricket at the end of the 2020 season.

The 38-year-old played 118 Test matches for England between 2004 and 2015, scoring 7,725 runs, 22 hundreds and 46 half-centuries and winning The Ashes five times.

Bell - who also played 161 ODIs and eight T20Is for England - said: "It's true when they say you know when the time's right, and unfortunately, my time is now.

It’s been a pleasure.

Thank you.

"While my hunger and enthusiasm for the sport that I love remain as strong as ever, my body simply can't keep up with the demands of the game to the standard of which I expect of myself."

As well as his international accolades, Bell has won six trophies across all formats for Warwickshire, including two County Championship titles.

Bell is also the Birmingham Bears' leading run scorer in T20 cricket and he played a lead part in the team that was crowned Vitality Blast champions in 2014.

Bell (right) was part of five Ashes wins with England

"It's been an absolute privilege and honour to fulfil my boyhood dream of playing for both England and Warwickshire," added Bell.

"As a child, to play just once for either would have been enough for me, but to do so for the past 22 years is more than I could have ever wished for.

"To have spent my entire career and won trophies with my boyhood club is something both myself and my family are enormously proud of.

Bell has scored well over 20,000 first-class runs

"To everyone associated with the club; the staff, players, fans and anyone I've worked with during this time: thank you."

Warwickshire Sport Director, Paul Farbrace, said: "Ian will retire from the game as a true Bears legend. He's come through our development system and Academy, won every trophy possible, and he has broken club batting records.

"During his 12-year international career, he was also a fantastic ambassador for Warwickshire CCC who scored runs all over the world and was firmly established as one of the world's best batsmen.

"Knowing when to retire is an incredibly difficult decision for every professional sports man and woman and Ian deserves a huge amount of credit for making this call whilst he still had another year remaining on his contract."