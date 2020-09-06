England add Sussex batsman Phil Salt to ODI group ahead of Australia series

Sussex batsman Phil Salt will join up with England ahead of the ODI series against Australia

Opener Salt, 24, has yet to play for his country but did hit an unbeaten century for England Lions against Ireland in a 50-over match in July.

The right-hander averages 32.93 in List A cricket, with one hundred and two fifties in 16 innings, while he has struck 12 half-centuries in 67 T20 innings.

Salt hit 14 fours and two sixes in his hundred for England Lions against Ireland in July

Salt will now miss this week's clash between Sussex and Surrey in the Bob Willis Trophy, a competition in which he has hit three half-centuries in four matches this season.

England begin their ODI series against Australia on Friday with further matches on Sunday, September 13 and Wednesday, September 16, all at Emirates Old Trafford and all live on Sky Sports Cricket.

Jason Roy is missing the three-match T20 series against Australia due to a left side strain, though remains with the England bubble as he aims to prove his fitness ahead of the ODIs.

England ODI squad: Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Tom Banton, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood Reserves: Joe Denly, Saqib Mahmood, Phil Salt

