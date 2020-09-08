Essex qualify for Bob Willis Trophy final with win over Middlesex

Sam Cook helped Essex skittle Middlesex for 150, leaving his side needing just 53 to win

Unbeaten Essex confirmed their place in the Bob Willis Trophy final as South Group winners with an emphatic nine-wicket victory over Middlesex.

Sir Alastair Cook (21), Paul Walter (20no) and Tom Westley (10no) knocked off the 53 runs required in 13.5 overs after Sam Cook (3-28), Aaron Beard (4-21) and Simon Harmer (3-54) claimed the final four wickets as Middlesex were bowled out for 150 at Chelmsford.

Essex's spot at Lord's was cemented when Derbyshire failed to get a batting point in their North Group fixture against Lancashire - which was met by cheers from the Essex dressing room.

Simon Harmer and Essex are looking to follow last year's County Championship title with the Bob Willis Trophy crown

It meant Derbyshire could only match Essex's 90 points, if they managed to win at Aigburth, but due to their inferior win record they would miss out.

Therefore, Essex will face the winner of the Central Group - either Somerset or Worcestershire - in a five-day match at Lord's starting on September 23.

England batsman Zak Crawley recovered from his first-innings duck with a knock of 105 to steer Kent to a seven-wicket victory over Hampshire at Canterbury. Kent vs Hants scorecard

Hampshire youngster Tom Scriven (68) completed his maiden half-century as he top-scored with 68, but Harry Podmore (5-43) and Darren Stevens (4-35) mopped up the tail as the visitors were bowled out for 159 in their second innings.

Kent's Zak Crawley hit 105 to help his side clinch victory against Hampshire in the Bob Willis Trophy

That left Kent to chase 181 for victory and Crawley's second-wicket partnership of 157 with Marcus O'Riordan (52no) ensured they got there, with Heino Kuhn (11no) hammering Mason Crane for six to finish proceedings.

A full Bob Willis Trophy round-up will appear here at the end of play.

