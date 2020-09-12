Vitality Blast: Delray Rawlins helps Sussex ends Kent's unbeaten run

Delray Rawlins led Sussex to victory over Kent

A blistering unbeaten 62 by burgeoning Sussex star Delray Rawlins helped the Sharks canter to an eight-wicket Vitality Blast victory over previously unbeaten South Group leaders Kent in Canterbury.

Set 142 to win at a modest rate of 7.1 an over, the rookie all-rounder clubbed six fours and four sixes in an eye-catching knock to lead his side to their fourth qualifying win with 26 balls to spare.

Sussex openers Calum MacLeod and Luke Wright got their side off to a flying start by posting 61 in the powerplay, including 22 from Imran Qayyum's first over of left-arm spin.

Joe Denly gave Kent their first breakthrough soon after, grabbing a looping caught and bowled chance off MacLeod (19).

Qayyum was immediately replaced by Jack Leaning's occasional off-spin and, with Denly's leg-spin at the Pavilion End, Kent tried to keep pace off the ball, but Rawlins swept powerfully over the mid-wicket ropes for the first six of the reply.

Wright fell five runs short of his 43rd half-century in domestic Twenty20 when his back-foot flail against Calum Haggett was caught behind by Jordan Cox.

Rawlins lofted Haggett for a straight six to take Sussex into three figures and then, when Qayyum returned, took 12 off the over including another maximum, this time over mid-wicket.

The 22-year-old left-hander from Bermuda celebrated his 31-ball 50 with a fourth six, pulled off Fred Klaassen, who was then sent crashing to the ropes at extra cover as Sussex sealed the win with more than four overs to spare. Kent vs Sussex scorecard

John Simpson proved Middlesex's hero as they beat Hampshire by 19 runs to revive their Blast hopes.

The Middlesex keeper hit 30 quick runs from 19 balls to carry the hosts to 142-6, before effecting three catches, a stumping and a run out as Hampshire collapsed to 123 all out in reply.

Tom Helm (2-12) and Steven Finn (3-27) both came close to hat-tricks as Hampshire, not for the first time in the campaign collapsed chasing a small target, despite 43 from Tom Alsop.

Victory lifts Middlesex to six points, though they stay fourth in the South Group, while defeat leaves Hampshire's hopes of qualifying for the knockout stages hanging by a thread. Middlesex vs Hants scorecard