England's Stuart Broad analyses your clips in his fast bowling coaching clinic

Stuart Broad leads Sky Sports' latest Kids Coaching Clinic with the focus on fast bowling as he discusses actions, run-ups and injuries

He has 514 Test wickets to his name and is a fantastic role-model - so if it's fast bowling tips you're after, there are few better to listen to than England's Stuart Broad.

The 34-year-old, who has an incredible 143 Test caps to his name, joined Mike Atherton and Ian Ward ahead of the second ODI against Australia to check out some of the clips you'd sent in to @SkyCricket and analyse a selection.

Click on the video above to find out how Stuart started off as an opening batsman as a youngster but then how a growth spurt encouraged him to take up seam bowling - and the rest is history!

Plus, check out a range of drills and tips currently used by Stuart and his counterparts at the very highest level - including the importance of practising bowling around the wicket as well as over the wicket and the benefits of practising straight-line running.

Also, find out exercises you can try to help improve pace and strength, the advantages to be gained from aiming both feet at your delivery stride at off-stump and how to keep your action straight even if you're tired.

Stuart also talks about how he manages his workload - but is always wary of going too long without having a bowl - and how he believes that you're at you're most effective as a bowler when you're at your most natural.

Watch the fast bowling coaching clinic with Stuart Broad in full on the Sky Sports Cricket YouTube page, with more clips and plenty more brilliant tips!