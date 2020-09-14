Jofra Archer says England have 'not forgotten' about Black Lives Matter despite no longer taking a knee

Jofra Archer says England have "not forgotten" the Black Lives Matter movement despite no longer taking a knee before matches.

Sky Sports pundit Michael Holding criticised England's decision to not carry on taking a knee against Pakistan and Australia having initially adopted the position in the Tests against West Indies and ODIs against Ireland.

But fast bowler Archer has hit back at former West Indies paceman Holding, saying there is action going on in private.

"We have not forgotten, no one here has forgotten about Black Lives Matter," said fast bowler Archer.

"I think it is a bit harsh for Michael Holding to not do some research before criticising. I'm pretty sure he doesn't know what is going on behind the scenes.

"I don't think he has spoken to [ECB chief executive] Tom Harrison. I have spoken to Tom and we have stuff running in the background."

Archer also encouraged social media companies to "stamp out" racial abuse on their platforms, having been subjected to slurs earlier this summer after missing England's second Test against West Indies for a bio-secure breach.

Archer says racial abuse on social media must be 'stamped out'

"I think a lot of stuff is being put into place now," added Archer, who was also racially abused by a spectator during England's tour of New Zealand in late 2019.

"People can be prosecuted a bit easier, though I think it may have to go a bit further as some people are still a bit worried of what could happen to them.

"As long as there is social media and the person doesn't have to confront you I think it will still go on. All we can do is try and act accordingly, report it and do what's best.

Archer took 3-34 in his man-of-the-match display in the second ODI against Australia

"I think I am strong enough to deal with it but what happens when they start targeting someone who is not as mentally strong and it starts affecting them? We have to try and stamp it out as much as possible.

"I saw one lady comment about my chain but chains have nothing to do with cricket and if she knew me she would know I have had my chain since I was 14 or 15.

"You can't make everyone happy but the majority are happy and that makes me happy."