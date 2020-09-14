Yorkshire players pulled out from Lancashire Vitality Blast match over coronavirus concerns

David Willey is one of four Yorkshire players who did not play against Lancashire due to concerns over coronavirus

Yorkshire pulled four players out of Monday night's Vitality Blast match against Lancashire at Headingley due to concerns over coronavirus.

Yorkshire announced on Twitter that the quartet, including David Willey and Tom Kohler-Cadmore, would not take part in the North Group Roses game.

Yorkshire said: "Matthew Fisher, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Josh Poysden and David Willey have been withdrawn from tonight's squad in accordance with COVID guidance.

"The club are awaiting results of a COVID test which will determine future availability."

Yorkshire are bidding for their third Vitality Blast win of the season in a bid to keep their hopes of qualifying for the quarter-finals alive.

Willey and Kohler-Cadmore have both captained the side in the competition this season, while Fisher (eight wickets), Willey and Poysden (both five) are the county's three leading wicket-takers.

Lancashire are currently second in the table having lost only one of their first four matches.