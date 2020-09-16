Vitality Blast: Middlesex dent Kent qualification hopes with nerve-jangling win

Tom Helm held his nerve to bowl Middlesex to victory over Kent

Tom Helm was the bowling hero as Middlesex dented Kent's Vitality Blast qualification hopes by landing a tense two-run win in Canterbury.

Set a target of 185 at an asking rate of 9.25 an over, the Spitfires slumped to their second successive home defeat after failing to score nine runs needed for victory off Helm's nerve-tingling last over.

Jordan Cox ended a near-heroic run chase unbeaten on 39, while skipper Daniel Bell-Drummond went for a season's best 89 in trying to slog Helm's first delivery of the final over. Kent vs Middlesex scorecard

Aron Nijjar celebrated career-best bowling figures as Vitality Blast holders Essex Eagles thrashed Hampshire by 54 runs to keep their slim quarter-final dreams alive.

Spinner Nijjar ripped through a shaky Hampshire batting line-up with figures of 3-22, while Jack Plom celebrated his maiden professional wickets to take 2-18.

Tom Westley had earlier clubbed his first half-century of the year, with Dan Lawrence marooned on 49, as Essex reached 168 before Hampshire could only manage 114-9 in response. Hants vs Essex scorecard

