Coronavirus: David Willey confirms positive test with three other Yorkshire players out

Four Yorkshire players, including David Willey, will miss the rest of the Vitality Blast group stages after the England all-rounder received a positive COVID-19 test.

Willey, Matthew Fisher, Tom Kohler-Cadmore and Josh Poysden were withdrawn from Monday's defeat to Roses rivals Lancashire shortly before the game and will now miss the Vikings' final three pool matches, with Willey confirming on Twitter that he has tested positive.

The quartet missed Wednesday night's defeat to Durham and will also sit out the return Roses clash on Thursday - which is live on Sky Sports Cricket - and Sunday's encounter with Derbyshire.

Thank you for all the kind messages. My wife & I received positive COVID test results. Gutted to be missing the remaining games. Even more devastated that having been in contact with the other 3 lads Sat morning (before we had symptoms) means they’re at risk & unavailable too. https://t.co/mP1pZAiX1C — David Willey (@david_willey) September 16, 2020

Yorkshire are fifth in the North Group, with six points from eight matches.

A statement on Yorkshire's official website read: "The four players were deemed to be in close contact on Saturday separate to the squad and away from a COVID secure environment.

"One player has had a positive test returned and as all four players were deemed to be in close contact, all four have been advised to self-isolate for 14 days, as per COVID guidelines."

Kunwar Bansil, Yorkshire's lead physiotherapist, added: "Although it is disappointing that we will be without four key players, we have a duty of care to the wider squad and others.

"The health and well-being of the players and support staff is the Club's primary responsibility, as well as protecting the opposition, the integrity of the competition and playing our part in keeping the wider community safe."