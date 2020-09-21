Six to watch: Essex and Somerset clash again in Bob Willis Trophy final at Lord's

Nick Browne (L) and Sir Alastair Cook display the County Championship trophy after Essex held off Somerset's challenge to win the title in 2019

Essex and Somerset proved their credentials last season as the two best red-ball sides in domestic cricket – now they lock horns again for the inaugural Bob Willis Trophy.

Exactly a year ago, the pair went head to head for the County Championship title, with Essex prevailing after a rain-affected draw at Taunton to confirm their second pennant in three seasons.

This time, Lord's is the venue for Essex and Somerset to battle for a new piece of silverware, with a five-day final getting under way on Wednesday - so who could be the men to play a decisive part in the destiny of the trophy?

TOM LAMMONBY (Somerset)

The 20-year-old left-hander had never made a first-class appearance prior to this season, but has seized his opportunity after being handed an opener's slot at the start of Somerset's Bob Willis Trophy campaign.

Tom Lammonby carried his bat for 107 in Somerset's crucial win against Worcestershire

Lammonby, who is also a useful medium-pacer, registered successive hundreds during the group stage, sharing an unbroken 211 partnership with Tom Abell to bat Gloucestershire out of the game at Taunton.

The youngster then produced an even more valuable innings in the group decider against Worcestershire, carrying his bat for 107 while the batting crumbled around him and setting up Somerset's 60-run triumph.

PAUL WALTER (Essex)

Generally viewed as a T20 specialist after his role in last season's Vitality Blast success, the unsung Walter has also developed into an integral part of their red-ball side in recent weeks.

Without posting big scores, the left-hander has consistently made valuable contributions - helping to turn around a mediocre start in Essex's game against Surrey and then seeing his side over the line in a tense finish with an unbeaten 27 against Sussex at Hove.

Paul Walter's knock of 27 not out hauled Essex over the line in a thrilling finish against Sussex

Walter is also a more than capable change bowler - but the strength of Essex's frontline pace attack has meant his services have not been required too often during the campaign to date.

CRAIG OVERTON (Somerset)

Although his brother Jamie upped sticks to sign for Surrey, the other Overton twin remains very much part of the Taunton furniture, recently agreeing a three-year contract to stay in the West Country.

Craig, who has four Test caps to his name, has been spearheading Somerset's potent seam attack throughout their shortened season, amassing 28 wickets at an average of just 10.71.

That haul included career-best match figures of 9-51 in their victory over Gloucestershire and he has also been a handy contributor to the lower middle order, hitting 53 in a low-scoring game at Northampton.

SIMON HARMER (Essex)

Harmer's arrival at Chelmsford in 2017 was the catalyst for Essex to become genuine red-ball contenders and the former South Africa spinner has been relentless in his accuracy and consistency ever since.

Simon Harmer is the Bob Willis Trophy's leading wicket-taker with 34

The 31-year-old has not only captured more wickets - 34 - than any other bowler in the tournament, he has also sent down an incredible 66 maidens, which underlines his ability to stifle opposing batsmen.

Harmer dovetails neatly with the seamers, creating pressure for them to exploit, but he can also win games almost single-handed - evidenced by figures of 8-64 to wrap up a thumping victory over Surrey early in the season.

AARON BEARD (Essex)

While Jamie Porter and Sam Cook led the way - and often hogged the headlines - in Essex's recent red-ball triumphs, Beard has also developed into a key member of their seam attack over the last two years.

The young paceman goes into this week's Lord's showdown in good firm - he collected 4-21 in his last red-ball outing against Middlesex to help ensure his side booked their place in the final.

Beard has also risen to the big occasion before against Somerset, having finished with four wickets as he and Porter ripped through their line-up in what ultimately proved a decisive County Championship loss at Chelmsford last season.

Somerset's Josh Davey (L) and Craig Overton have bowled them to the Bob Willis Trophy final

JOSH DAVEY (Somerset)

Always one of the less heralded cogs in the Somerset machine, Davey's opportunities might have been restricted had the Covid-19 outbreak not prevented close-season signing Vernon Philander from pitching up at Taunton.

But the medium-pacer's contribution to Somerset's challenge has proved to be invaluable, notching up 24 wickets in their five Central Group matches at an impressive average of only 10.12.

Davey has also shown he can produce the goods under pressure, having picked up two quick middle-order wickets in the group decider against Worcestershire before returning to prise out Ben Cox and clinch a 60-run victory.