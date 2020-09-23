Sunrisers Hyderabad sign West Indies' Jason Holder to replace injured Mitchell Marsh in IPL

Holder featured for Barbados Tridents in the Caribbean Premier League last month

Sunrisers Hyderabad have confirmed Mitchell Marsh will miss the remainder of this year's IPL after twisting his ankle on debut – with West Indies captain Jason Holder joining the franchise as his replacement.

Marsh, who cost Sunrisers $270,000 in the IPL auction, was injured on his follow-through after bowling only four balls in their opening game against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday.

The Australian all-rounder batted down the order, but was visibly hampered by the ankle problem and had to be helped from the field after losing his wicket first ball, with RCB triumphing by 10 runs.

Kolkata vs Hyderabad Live on

It is the second time Marsh has been ruled out of the IPL due to injury - having missed the 2017 edition due to a shoulder problem while playing for Rising Pune Supergiants.

Holder will fly to the United Arab Emirates immediately, but will be unable to join up with the Sunrisers squad straight away due to Covid-19 protocols.

Australia's Mitchell Marsh will miss the rest of the IPL after twisting his ankle on debut for Sunrisers Hyderabad

The 28-year-old must quarantine for six days on arrival and therefore will not be available for Sunrisers' next match against Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday.

Coverage of the IPL continues with Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sky Sports Cricket from 2.50pm, Wednesday.