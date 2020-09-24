Dean Jones was a cricketing trailblazer, say Mike Atherton and Adam Collins

Former Australian batsman Dean Jones, who enjoyed spells at Derbyshire and Durham

Dean Jones was a dynamic Test cricketer who became a trailblazer in limited-overs cricket, both as a player and a coach.

That's how Mike Atherton and Adam Collins will remember Australian Jones, who died on Thursday at the age of 59 after an apparent heart attack.

Former England captain Atherton made his Test debut in 1989 against a rampant Australia side that featured Jones batting at five, just beneath captain Allan Border.

The pair also went head to head on England's 1990 tour, which Australia won 3-0 to defend the urn they won 4-0 in 1989 with Jones signing off in the sixth Ashes Test with a brilliant 122.

But for all their encounters, Sky Sports pundit Atherton said that Jones - who scored 3,631 Test runs at an average of 46.55 - would perhaps be best remembered for epic 210 he scored in only his third game, against India, in the tied Test at Madras in 1986.

"I thoroughly enjoyed watching him bat - he was a fabulous player, a really dynamic player," reflected Atherton.

"He'll always be remembered for his innings in the tied Test in Madras when, completely dehydrated, he made an amazing double-hundred in temperatures that I think were touching 40 degrees, or thereabouts.

"Border pushed him out the door when perhaps he had no right to do so!"

Jones also played 164 ODIs for Australia, scoring 6,068 runs at an average of 44.61 and scored 33 to help beat England in the 1987 World Cup final.

Dean Jones in one-day international action for Australia in March 1992

"The other part of his batting was that he was at the vanguard of one-day international cricket - that hard-running, aggressive style of batting in one-day cricket, so in his own way he was a bit of a trailblazer," said Atherton.

"He had quite a swagger; he batted in his cap quite a lot and had white brushes [of sunscreen] underneath his eyes as he was taking on the fast bowlers and running hard.

"He was tremendously quick-footed against the spinners - that's how he played them in Madras, dancing down the pitch.

"He was part of that Border side that paved the way for the great Australian sides that were unbeaten for that period from the 1990s onwards; he was part of that Border side that really put the pride back into Australia.

"He was a lovely guy, actually, to just talk cricket to; he had great enthusiasm for the game."

Writer and broadcaster Collins told Sky Sports that the style of Jones' play had attracted a new generation of cricket fans to the game.

Dean Jones flanks Australia captain Allan Border after the 1987 Cricket World Cup Final in Calcutta, India

"It's hard to overplay the point - he defined the way a generation of Australian cricket fans fell in love with the game, especially white-ball cricket," he said of Jones, who was inducted into the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame in 2019.

"He played it in fast forward before it was cool to do so - dancing down the track, racing between the wickets.

"Later on in his career, when he was left out of sides - famously the 1996 World Cup and the Test team a few years before that - we felt that injustice as though it was a personal affront because we loved Deano.

"He was known as being a proud Victorian but all young people loved Deano for the way that he took it to bowling attacks, the way that he played short-pitch bowling and batted for hours on end in that famous tied Test match for which he'll always be remembered.

"His legacy is an enormous one and his contribution to the game can't be overplayed.

"He never lost the ability to think about the future of the game - he was deeply involved in T20 competitions all around the world both as a broadcaster and a coach.

"The defining image of Dean Jones is him dancing down the track with a flick of the back leg, playing down the ground.

"The innings he played at Brisbane in 1990 against the touring English when he made 145 in a one-day international at well ahead of a run-a-ball when that wasn't possible.

"But he made them possible and underpinned the changes that we saw through the 1990s and now what we see in T20 cricket. He was right in the middle of that."