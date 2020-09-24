The Hundred Draft update: Here's how the 120 players will be picked by the eight men's teams in 2021

There is a new three-step process for player selection in The Hundred

The Hundred will launch in 2021, an action-packed, unmissable 100-ball cricket competition that will put you on the edge of your seat.

Wondering how the 120 players will be picked by the eight men's teams for 2021? Here's how it will work:

HOW WERE THE HUNDRED TEAMS SELECTED IN 2020?

Each team had a squad of 15 players. Among each 15 was one England red-ball contracted player, and 14 Drafted players. Teams were permitted a maximum of three overseas players.

HOW WILL THE HUNDRED TEAMS BE SELECTED IN 2021?

This is a three-step process:

Stage 1: England player allocation

Stage 2: The Player Retention Window

Stage 3: The 2021 Draft

Jason Roy and Sam Curran were both due to play for the Oval Invincibles

STAGE ONE: ENGLAND PLAYER ALLOCATION

Players from the 2020/21 England red-ball contract list will fit into one of four categories:

An England player who was centrally contracted in 2019/20 and will be again in 2020/21 can be retained by their 2020 team. An England contracted player in 2019/20, who is not given a contract in 2020/21 can negotiate with their 2020 team for a position in 2021. If no agreement is made, they will be released to the Draft. A player drafted by a team in The Hundred who was not England contracted in 2019/20, but is contracted in 2020/21 can be retained by their team for 2021. However, the team's other England player must be released to the 'England pot' (More on the 'England pot' in a minute). A player not drafted by a team in The Hundred who was England contracted in 2019/20, but is in 2020/21 will go straight into the 'England pot'.

England players and management will be able to once again withdraw from team selection. In the 2020 squads, this applied to James Anderson and Stuart Broad.

If there are eight eligible contracted players, all teams will have one player.

If there are more than eight eligible contracted players, some teams will have more than one player. No team will have more than two players.

Once teams have retained/released players, any teams without an England player need one. They would select a player from the 'England pot' until all teams have one player. This would be done in a draw order.

If there are more than eight eligible contracted players, a new draw will be made to select the remaining player(s).

STAGE TWO: THE RETENTION WINDOW

Teams start with their 2020 squad lists. From this they can negotiate to retain any or all of their players for 2021. A maximum of three overseas players are permitted.

Players can move up or down the squad list in terms of salary bracket.

NEW SALARY BANDS FOR 2021

Round 1: £100,000

Round 2: £80,000

Round 3: £60,000

Round 4: £48,000

Round 5: £40,000

Round 6: £32,000

Round 7: £24,000

Negotiations may take place during the 'Retention Window', between October 2020 and January 2021. Any player who has not agreed terms by the end of the retention window is automatically released.

Only players contracted to a team for 2020 will be able to sign contracts during the retention window.

STAGE THREE: THE 2021 DRAFT

At the end of the retention window, The Hundred will publish the final retained player list. This will highlight slots available to teams for the 2021 Draft.

If only one player is retained in a salary band, the higher slot in that band will be left open for the Draft.

A draw for the picking order of the Draft will take place after the retention window.

Each team will have a 'Right to Match' option. This will apply to players contracted for 2020, but released into the 2021 Draft pool. If a new team wishes to sign that player, his 2020 team may stop this by guaranteeing him the same salary band. Each team may only do this once, and only if they have an available slot in their squad list at that salary band.

The Hundred coaches line up at the draft event in October 2019 at Sky Studios

WHAT HAPPENS AFTER THE HUNDRED DRAFT?

Each team have the opportunity for a final 'Wildcard' pick

This will be chosen before the 2021 season begins

Wildcard player will receive the lowest salary band

HOW ARE THE WOMEN'S TEAMS PICKED?

Two-stage process

All players can roll-over their 2020 contracts

Players not rolling-over contracts selected in an open-market system

To read the full player selection process for the women's teams click here.