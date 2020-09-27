Cricket News

Best boundary save ever? Nicholas Pooran's amazing fielding in IPL

Twitter goes into meltdown after Pooran's stunning fielding, with Sachin Tendulkar calling it 'best save he has ever seen'

Last Updated: 27/09/20 7:12pm
1:05
Kings XI Punjab's Nicholas Pooran saved a boundary in the IPL with an unbelievable piece of fielding in the deep, much to the amazement of Kevin Pietersen!
Simply amazing!

Nicholas Pooran produced what Sachin Tendulkar called "the best save I have seen in my life" with a remarkable one-handed effort in the IPL that has to be seen to be believed.

The West Indian leapt full length over the rope at wide long-on and then remarkably managed to flick the ball back into play before hitting the turf to deny Sanju Samson a six.

"No way, that is unbelievable!" cried an astounded Kevin Pietersen on commentary seeing the save again on replay as Pooran, playing for Kings XI Punjab against Rajasthan Royals, smiled away in the deep.

Is it the best piece of fielding in the history of cricket?!

