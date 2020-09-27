Best boundary save ever? Nicholas Pooran's amazing fielding in IPL
Twitter goes into meltdown after Pooran's stunning fielding, with Sachin Tendulkar calling it 'best save he has ever seen'
Last Updated: 27/09/20 7:12pm
Simply amazing!
Nicholas Pooran produced what Sachin Tendulkar called "the best save I have seen in my life" with a remarkable one-handed effort in the IPL that has to be seen to be believed.
This is the best save I have seen in my life. Simply incredible!! 👍#IPL2020 #RRvKXIP pic.twitter.com/2r7cNZmUaw— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 27, 2020
The West Indian leapt full length over the rope at wide long-on and then remarkably managed to flick the ball back into play before hitting the turf to deny Sanju Samson a six.
Bangalore vs Mumbai
September 28, 2020, 2:50pm
Live on
"No way, that is unbelievable!" cried an astounded Kevin Pietersen on commentary seeing the save again on replay as Pooran, playing for Kings XI Punjab against Rajasthan Royals, smiled away in the deep.
Is it the best piece of fielding in the history of cricket?!
TWITTER REACTION
That is the best piece of fielding you’ll ever see from Pooran!!!! Wow!!! 😳😳🔥🔥 #IPL2020— James Taylor (@jamestaylor20) September 27, 2020
Pooran has just produced one of the greatest fielding saves I have ever seen. That was almost two yards over the rope and to pull it back....Wow! Where is this standard of fielding going to take us next....— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 27, 2020
Pooran doing a Jonty Ropes! 🤩#WhistlePodu #RRvKXIP@JontyRhodes8 @nicholas_47— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) September 27, 2020
That save from Pooran was unreal!— VINOD KAMBLI (@vinodkambli349) September 27, 2020
Just goes on to show the high standards this format has reached.
Brilliant!#RRvKXIP pic.twitter.com/aOKEkPcT8T
Nicholas Pooran has just pulled off one of the great saves in the game of cricket. Unbelievable awareness.— Ian bishop (@irbishi) September 27, 2020
Watch the 2020 IPL in full on Sky Sports Cricket.