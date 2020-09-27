Best boundary save ever? Nicholas Pooran's amazing fielding in IPL

1:05 Kings XI Punjab's Nicholas Pooran saved a boundary in the IPL with an unbelievable piece of fielding in the deep, much to the amazement of Kevin Pietersen! Kings XI Punjab's Nicholas Pooran saved a boundary in the IPL with an unbelievable piece of fielding in the deep, much to the amazement of Kevin Pietersen!

Simply amazing!

Nicholas Pooran produced what Sachin Tendulkar called "the best save I have seen in my life" with a remarkable one-handed effort in the IPL that has to be seen to be believed.

This is the best save I have seen in my life. Simply incredible!! 👍#IPL2020 #RRvKXIP pic.twitter.com/2r7cNZmUaw — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 27, 2020

The West Indian leapt full length over the rope at wide long-on and then remarkably managed to flick the ball back into play before hitting the turf to deny Sanju Samson a six.

Bangalore vs Mumbai Live on

"No way, that is unbelievable!" cried an astounded Kevin Pietersen on commentary seeing the save again on replay as Pooran, playing for Kings XI Punjab against Rajasthan Royals, smiled away in the deep.

Is it the best piece of fielding in the history of cricket?!

TWITTER REACTION

That is the best piece of fielding you’ll ever see from Pooran!!!! Wow!!! 😳😳🔥🔥 #IPL2020 — James Taylor (@jamestaylor20) September 27, 2020

Pooran has just produced one of the greatest fielding saves I have ever seen. That was almost two yards over the rope and to pull it back....Wow! Where is this standard of fielding going to take us next.... — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 27, 2020

That save from Pooran was unreal!



Just goes on to show the high standards this format has reached.

Brilliant!#RRvKXIP pic.twitter.com/aOKEkPcT8T — VINOD KAMBLI (@vinodkambli349) September 27, 2020

Nicholas Pooran has just pulled off one of the great saves in the game of cricket. Unbelievable awareness. — Ian bishop (@irbishi) September 27, 2020

Watch the 2020 IPL in full on Sky Sports Cricket.