England cricket legend Sir Ian Botham introduced as peer at House of Lords

Legendary England all-rounder Sir Ian Botham was introduced as a peer at the House of Lord's on Monday.

The former Sky Sports pundit, 64, was nominated for a life peerage in the 2020 Political Honours and will now sit as a non-party political crossbench peer.

Sir Ian was introduced as Baron Botham of Ravensworth, his home village in North Yorkshire, however he will be known as Lord Botham.

Botham wore the traditional scarlet and ermine-trimmed robe for Monday's introduction ceremony and swore the oath of allegiance to the Queen.

There was a moment of mirth when technical problems delayed the ceremony, with Lord Speaker Lord Fowler saying: "I think rain has stopped play just for the moment".

Botham took 383 wickets and scored 5,200 runs in 102 Test matches for England, while since his retirement he has become known for his broadcasting a charity work.

The first of Botham's charity walks took place in 1985 between John O Groats and Lands End and his 16th in Australia in 2017.