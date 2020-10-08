Chance to Shine celebrates black Britons in Black History Month

Chance to Shine is celebrating Black History Month - and here's how you can join in!

Chance to Shine is encouraging schoolchildren to celebrate black British cricketers during Black History Month.

The national children's charity is offering schools around the country access to free resources that tell the stories of heroes like Jofra Archer, Ebony Rainford-Brent and the first black England cricketer, Roland Butcher.

The free resources can be downloaded from chancetoshine.org/BHM.

As well as encouraging pupils to learn about some of the black stars of the game, the charity has also prepared practical, physical education sessions that reinforce the learning through fun, cricket skills-based activities that discuss the importance of inclusion and diversity in sport.

2:26 Jofre Archer is a special talent who is still adapting to the on and off-field demands of international cricket, says England's first black Test cricketer Roland Butcher Jofre Archer is a special talent who is still adapting to the on and off-field demands of international cricket, says England's first black Test cricketer Roland Butcher

The resources have been supported by charity partner NatWest, who have worked with Chance to Shine over several years to support bringing the game to a wider and more diverse audience. Sky Sports, long-term broadcast partner of the game, have also supported in the development of the engaging resources for the classroom.

The charity is also committing to create more opportunities in communities where a high proportion of children are from black backgrounds, in order to ensure that the sport is providing equal access to people from all ethnicities.

Chance to Shine trustee and NatWest cricket ambassador, Rainford-Brent said: "I think it's vital to highlight the incredible contribution that black cricketers have made to the English game.

"From players like Roland Butcher, Devon Malcolm and Gladstone Small to Sophia Dunkley and Jofra Archer today, all have made important contributions to the team and are role models for young black people in this country."

1:33 Former Middlesex batsman Roland Butcher says he only felt the impact of becoming England's first black Test cricketer once other black players started to come through at international level Former Middlesex batsman Roland Butcher says he only felt the impact of becoming England's first black Test cricketer once other black players started to come through at international level

Chief executive at Chance to Shine, Laura Cordingley, added: "Like many others in organisations across the world, we have been assessing how our work creates equal access for people from all backgrounds and ethnicities.

"We are committed to giving every child the opportunity to play cricket and, from that, access all the incredible benefits the game can bring to their physical, mental and social wellbeing. As a charity we're tremendously proud of the work we have done over the last 15 years, but we are always striving to do better.

"We will be working extremely hard to find funding and then to build a comprehensive plan that will help to bring the game to children who may not have had that opportunity in the past."

