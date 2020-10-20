Zak Crawley, Sophie Ecclestone and Sir Alastair Cook win Cricket Writers' Club awards

Zak Crawley has been named Young Cricketer of the Year at the Cricket Writers' Club Awards

Zak Crawley, Sophie Ecclestone and Sir Alastair Cook have been honoured at the Cricket Writers' Club awards.

Kent and England batsman Crawley - who scored 267 in the final Test of the summer against Pakistan at The Ageas Bowl - scooped the NV Play Young Cricketer of the Year.

Crawley has joined an illustrious list of players who have won that particular prize, including Sir Ian Botham and his current England team-mates Joe Root, Ben Stokes and James Anderson.

Sophie Ecclestone is the top-ranked T20I bowler in women's cricket

England Women left-arm spinner Ecclestone has claimed the Women's Cricket Award after rising to top spot in the T20I bowling rankings.

Cook, meanwhile, landed the Bob Willis Trophy Player of the Year, after scoring a competition-high 563 runs in six matches, including two centuries, as Essex won the red-ball tournament.

Sir Alastair Cook was the leading red-ball run-scorer in the country in 2020

Dan Bowser was named Lord's Taverners Disability Cricketer of the Year after starring in the England Learning Disability Squad's 8-0 whitewash of Australia in October last year.

Bowser scored 499 runs at an average of 99.80, with his unbeaten 131 sealing a series win for his country.

Plus, Jason Holder and his West Indies men's team have been recognised with the Peter Smith Award for outstanding contribution to the presentation of cricket to the public after becoming the first touring team to commit to an international series following the coronavirus pandemic.