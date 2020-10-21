Jonny Bairstow and Shane Warne on Sky Sports' new IPL show with Rob Key and Nasser Hussain

Jonny Bairstow's blistering batting has lit up the Dream11 IPL and the big-hitter will have top-billing on our brand-new IPL show, at 7pm on Friday.

The Yorkshireman has turned it on for Sunrisers Hyderabad in this season's tournament so far, amassing a total of over 300 runs that includes 97 off 55 balls against Kings XI Punjab.

Bairstow will join Rob Key and Nasser Hussain on the show to discuss all things IPL, including his form so far, and give us a personal insight into life at Sunrisers - all in a week when Sky Sports' David Lloyd urged England's selectors to recall the 31-year-old to the Test team.

Fellow pundit Shane Warne will also join us on Friday to share the inside track on his mentor role at Rajasthan Royals and give us his assessment on how the franchise, which has England's Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler and Jofra Archer on its books, is shaping up.

So for the latest Indian Premier League news and views, make sure you tune in this Friday and every Friday until the tournament concludes next month!

Watch the first episode of The IPL Cricket Show live on Sky Sports Cricket from 7pm on Friday, straight after live coverage of Chennai vs Mumbai, which begins at 2.50pm.