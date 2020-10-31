England's James Anderson to have street named after him in Burnley after taking 600 Test wickets

England bowler James Anderson is to have a street named after him in his home town of Burnley after becoming the first seamer to 600 Test wickets.

Anderson, 38, achieved the feat when he dismissed Pakistan captain Azhar Ali in Southampton in the final Test of the English summer.

The seamer, already made a Freeman of the Borough by Burnley, will now have a road named in his honour after a motion, proposed by Mayor Wajid Khan, was passed unanimously at a Burnley Council meeting.

Councillor Khan said of Anderson: "He has been a great ambassador for the borough having been born and bred in Burnley as well as starting his cricketing career at Burnley Cricket Club.

"James is an excellent role model for Burnley youngsters as he has demonstrated it's possible to achieve their goals and aspirations and reap the rewards of hard work.

"This recognition would complement the previous Freedom of the Borough award given to James Anderson due to his outstanding services to cricket.

"This council recommends that the head of streetscene in consultation with group leaders and other relevant bodies identify a suitable road/street, which shall be named (or re-named) after James Anderson."

Cllr Khan also said the chosen street should be near where Anderson was born and brought up and has also encouraged The Queen to recognise him with a knighthood.