Aleem Dar breaks record for most ODIs as umpire after standing in his 210th match

Aleem Dar has broken the record for the most ODIs as an on-field umpire after standing in his 210th match.

Dar's appearance in Pakistan and Zimbabwe's second ODI in Rawalpindi on Sunday meant he overtook the 209 games achieved by South African Rudi Koertzen.

The Pakistani already held the record for the most Test matches as an umpire (132) and he has also officiated in the most international matches overall, with Sunday's ODI taking his tally to 388 across the formats.

Dar, who has also stood in 46 T20 internationals, made his international umpiring debut in February 2000, in an ODI between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Gujranwala.

In a statement released by the ICC, Dar said: "It is a matter of great honour for me to be on top of the list of both Tests and ODIs for umpires. I had never imagined I would get this far.

"I can only say that I have enjoyed every moment on the field and learning has been an ongoing process all this while."

Adrian Griffith, the ICC Senior Manager Umpires and Referees, said: "We congratulate Aleem on the milestone. We are sure many aspiring match officials look up to Aleem, and he will continue to inspire the next generation."

David Shepherd remains the Englishman with the most international matches as an umpire, having stood in 264 games between 1983 and 2005.