Zimbabwe beat Pakistan after thrilling Super Over in third ODI

Blessing Muzarabani took five wickets in regulation play and two in the Super Over for Zimbabwe

Sean Williams and Babar Azam traded centuries before Zimbabwe overcame Pakistan in a Super Over at the end of a dramatic third one-day international in Rawalpindi.

Pakistan, who had claimed the three-match series after back-to-back victories, clinched a tie from the final ball, as Muhammad Musa hit a four to level the scores at 278.

Zimbabwe, though, restricted Pakistan to just two runs from the sudden-death over, as Blessing Muzarabani added another couple of wickets to his five during the regular match, removing Iftikhar Ahmed first ball to a catch at deep midwicket and then Khushdil Shah dragged onto his stumps.

Brendan Taylor and Sikandar Raza safely saw Zimbabwe over the line to end the ODI series on a positive note.

Earlier, Williams' unbeaten 118 off 135 balls and Brendan Taylor's 56 had helped Zimbabwe to 278-6.

Zimbabwe won the toss and opted to bat, but lost their first three wickets for 22 runs. However, Williams' big hitting helped them recover despite Mohammad Hasnain's impressive 5-26 from 10 overs.

Sean Williams' unbeaten 118 was his fourth ODI century

Pakistan got off to a bad start in response as Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman and Haider Ali all fell early.

Some poor Zimbabwe fielding handed Pakistan the chance to recover as captain Babar Azam scored a run-a-ball 125, and they drew level off the final delivery when Tendai Chisoro misfielded Musa's drive.

Muzarabani finished with 5-49 from his 10-over spell.