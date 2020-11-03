Zimbabwe beat Pakistan after thrilling Super Over in third ODI
Sean Williams and Babar Azam hit brilliant centuries as Zimbabwe beat Pakistan in a Super Over after the third one-day international in Rawalpindi ended in a tie; Zimbabwe avoid a whitewash as Pakistan win the three-match series 2-1
Last Updated: 03/11/20 4:33pm
Sean Williams and Babar Azam traded centuries before Zimbabwe overcame Pakistan in a Super Over at the end of a dramatic third one-day international in Rawalpindi.
Pakistan, who had claimed the three-match series after back-to-back victories, clinched a tie from the final ball, as Muhammad Musa hit a four to level the scores at 278.
Zimbabwe, though, restricted Pakistan to just two runs from the sudden-death over, as Blessing Muzarabani added another couple of wickets to his five during the regular match, removing Iftikhar Ahmed first ball to a catch at deep midwicket and then Khushdil Shah dragged onto his stumps.
Brendan Taylor and Sikandar Raza safely saw Zimbabwe over the line to end the ODI series on a positive note.
Earlier, Williams' unbeaten 118 off 135 balls and Brendan Taylor's 56 had helped Zimbabwe to 278-6.
Zimbabwe won the toss and opted to bat, but lost their first three wickets for 22 runs. However, Williams' big hitting helped them recover despite Mohammad Hasnain's impressive 5-26 from 10 overs.
Pakistan got off to a bad start in response as Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman and Haider Ali all fell early.
Some poor Zimbabwe fielding handed Pakistan the chance to recover as captain Babar Azam scored a run-a-ball 125, and they drew level off the final delivery when Tendai Chisoro misfielded Musa's drive.
Muzarabani finished with 5-49 from his 10-over spell.