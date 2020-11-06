Kagiso Rabada returns to South Africa squad for ODI and T20I series against England

Kagiso Rabada is back in South Africa's one-day fold

South Africa seamer Kagiso Rabada will return to lead the Proteas' attack in their white-ball series against England later this month.

Rabada, who missed South Africa's last white-ball series against India with a groin strain, has been included in an expanded 24-man squad for the three ODIs and three T20Is that get underway on November 27.

The 25-year-old has dispelled any questions about his fitness during the Indian Premier League, helping Delhi Capitals to reach the play-offs.

The Proteas - who have not played international cricket since the outbreak of Covid-19 in February - have called up uncapped seamer Glenton Stuurman for the first time, while Junior Dala returns from a lengthy injury absence.

Glenton Suurman has been called up by South Africa for the first time

Like England, the hosts will play intra-squad matches to warm-up for the six internationals, which take place at Cape Town and Paarl.

Cricket South Africa's director of cricket Graeme Smith said: "I'm extremely proud of the hard work that the CSA team has put into ensuring the Proteas men return to international cricket.

"It's really pleasing that we finally have an imminent international tour on our shores to look forward to. I'm sure the T20 series, in particular, is going to boast some explosive performances for cricket fans to enjoy at home.

"An ODI series against the reigning world champions will always bring a level of excitement of its own. I'm looking forward to an exciting return to international cricket."

South Africa squad: Quinton de Kock (captain), Temba Bavuma, Junior Dala, Faf du Plessis, Bjorn Fortuin, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Janneman Malan, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lutho Sipamla, Jon-Jon Smuts, Glenton Stuurman, Pite van Biljon, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne.