Mitchell Starc: Australian quick says bio-secure bubbles are unsustainable

Mitchell Starc has questioned whether bio-bubbles are sustainable

Mitchell Starc believes a prolonged stay within bio-secure bubbles is not sustainable and is likely to be taxing on cricketers' health and mental wellbeing.

The move to playing within bubbles has become commonplace since the coronavirus pandemic disrupted cricket in March, and is widely credited with helping international cricket fulfil its fixtures.

However, Starc joined a growing list of players to have questioned the viability of these arrangements.

"It's not a sustainable lifestyle," Starc said after he signed for the Big Bash League's Sydney Sixers.

"You're living in a hotel room with zero outside contact. Some guys haven't seen families or their kids for a long time.

"It's tough going - we get to play cricket, (so) we can't complain too much - but in terms of wellbeing of players, staff and officials, how long can you stay in hubs for?"

On Friday, India captain Virat Kohli said the mental toll associated with spending long periods in bio-secure bubbles should be considered when establishing the length of future tours.

Starc's intervention comes as several of his Australia teammates are likely to return from the IPL this month and enter another bubble for their scheduled home series against India.

Virat Kohli says there should be greater consideration about the mental strain of spending time in bio-bubbles

While they were unlikely to be complaining about the financial benefits of playing in India's premier T20 tournament, Starc had no regrets about not taking part this year.

"When you're stuck in situations like that, month after month, going from bubble to bubble, it can be quite tiresome on the mind and body as well," said Starc.

"Not having that escape from day-to-day cricket is (difficult). That's important for people's wellbeing."