Usman Qadir takes four wickets as Pakistan sweep Zimbabwe 3-0 in T20I series in Rawalpindi

Usman Qadir took four wickets as Pakistan sealed a series sweep over Zimbabwe with an eight-wicket win in the third T20I

Usman Qadir took the starring role as Pakistan secured a T20I series sweep over Zimbabwe with an eight-wicket win in Rawalpindi.

The leg-spinner tore down the touring line-up with devastating figures of 4-13 as Zimbabwe stumbled to an underpowered 129-9 in the third T20I.

His victims included the retiring Elton Chigumbura, caught behind for two on his 264th and final appearance for his country, while 16 of the 27-year-old's 24 balls went down as dots.

Khushdil Shah hit three sixes and as many fours in his 33 not out from 15 deliveries

Zimbabwe captain Chamu Chibhabha's 31 at the top of the order was as good as it got in an innings that saw wickets tumble with regularity, including two for the recalled left-arm spinner Imad Wasim.

The chase detained Pakistan for just 15.2 overs, leaving 28 deliveries unused.

Opener Abdullah Shafique made an unbeaten 41 in 33 balls, while Khushdil Shah joined in with three fours and three sixes in his rapid-fire 33 not out.

The last of Khusdhil's maximums, off Faraz Akram, provided the winning runs to end the series in stylish fashion.