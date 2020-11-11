Bruce French retires as England's national lead wicketkeeping coach

England's Jos Buttler shares a joke with wicketkeeping coach Bruce French during the second #RaiseTheBat Test between England and Pakistan this summer

Bruce French has retired from his role as national lead wicketkeeping coach after 11 years in order to spend more time with family.

French, who played 16 Tests and 13 ODIs for England, has overseen the development of players including Matt Prior, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Foakes, Sarah Taylor and Jos Buttler, whose gloves secured England's first 50-over World Cup triumph in 2019. The 61-year-old will continue to provide coaching as a part-time consultant.

1:38 An emotional Jonny Bairstow reveals how Jos Buttler told him his late father, David, would be so proud of him after England's World Cup win in 2019 An emotional Jonny Bairstow reveals how Jos Buttler told him his late father, David, would be so proud of him after England's World Cup win in 2019

Mo Bobat, performance director, England men's cricket, said: "English cricket owes a huge debt of gratitude to Bruce for the fine work that he has done over a number of years.

"For some time, we have been able to select from an oversupply of excellent wicketkeepers and Bruce has played a significant role in developing those players.

"There is much that Bruce should be proud of and this includes numerous memorable victories in both home and away series for England and of course, our historic World Cup win in 2019.

"Bruce has also ensured that his coaching insight has been effectively shared across the game through our coach development programmes.

"I wish Bruce every success in his future endeavours and have no doubt that he still has much to offer as a coach in the game."

French in action during the third Test match between England and New Zealand, March 1988

Ashley Giles, managing director, England men's cricket, added: "I would like to thank Bruce and those that are leaving the performance department for their contribution to the elite set-up over the past few years.

"It has been a challenging time for all, but I am very proud of the efforts of every individual and the loyalty they have shown in maintaining England cricket at the forefront of international sport and competition.

Sky Sports pundit Nasser Hussain channels his inner Bruce French as he attempts to break a world record attempt for catching Sky Sports pundit Nasser Hussain channels his inner Bruce French as he attempts to break a world record attempt for catching

"I have worked alongside some talented people and the dedication and professionalism shown is renowned across the sport.

"Those that are leaving the ECB can look back on having made a significant positive impact that will be remembered for a long time. I wish everyone all the success in the next chapter of their personal lives and careers."