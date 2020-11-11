Cricket Supporters' Association's new initiative 'Every Cricket Fan' aims to improve diversity of cricket

England fans are invited to submit their comments regardless of gender, race, sexual orientation, age, disability, faith or any other characteristic. Why wait?

Every Cricket Fan is a new initiative from the Cricket Supporters' Association (CSA) that wants to hear from you!

Set up to celebrate the diversity of the game, the initiative aims to ensure all fans and potential fans can enjoy supporting cricket regardless of gender, race, sexual orientation, age, disability, faith or any other characteristic.

All cricket fans can get in contact and share their experiences either by emailing info@cricketsupporters.com or using these social media channels

Twitter: @yourcricketsa

Facebook: @cricketsupportersassociation

Instagram: @cricketsupporters

What experiences have you had playing or watching cricket - both positive and negative? What barriers are stopping you from playing or enjoying the game? What more can be done to make the sport more inclusive? How can cricket be more accessible, welcoming and inclusive in your community?

With support from Sky Sports Cricket, The Voice and existing fan groups, plus ongoing conversations and sharing of information with the ECB, First-Class Counties and other stakeholders with the game, Every Cricket Fan has already been well received within the cricketing world.

By conducting widespread conversations with fans, the Cricket Supporters' Association hopes to create and implement programmes to encourage fan diversity within the game.

This will include the production of specific content, events, community relations, a long-term project or creation of a new fan group for example.

Becky Fairlie-Clarke, CEO of the Cricket Supporters' Association explained: "Our aim is to be a sustainable platform so that we can create in the short and long-term future an inclusive and diverse environment for fans within cricket. Every Cricket Fan is for the fan from the fan. Each and every one of us standing together.

"We need to listen and to talk and so we'd love to hear from any and all cricket fans on their experiences of the game and how inclusive they feel it to be. This is how we will understand what the current situation is for different communities within society and how cricket is or is not part of people's lives.

"We realise it's a big job and so working with the other stakeholders within the game and either creating new knowledge, understanding and programmes or supporting their existing programmes will be key."

To find out about the Cricket Supporters' Association and its work, visit www.cricketsupporters.com/diversity