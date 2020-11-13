County ins and outs - all the signings for the 2021 season

Australia batsman Marnus Labuschagne will return to Glamorgan for the 2021 county season

Keep up to speed with all the signings, departures and overseas players in county cricket for the 2021 season.

DERBYSHIRE

Ins: Brooke Guest (Lancashire)

Outs: Tony Palladino (released)

Overseas players: Sean Abbott (Australia), Ben McDermott (Australia - One-Day Cup and Vitality Blast)

DURHAM

Ins: Sean Dickson (Kent), Scott Borthwick (Surrey)

Outs: Scott Steel (Leicestershire), Josh Coughlin, Sol Bell, Ben Whitehead, James Weighell, Nathan Rimmington (all released)

Overseas players: TBC

ESSEX

Ins: None

Outs: Rishi Patel (Leicestershire)

Overseas players: Peter Siddle (Australia), Simon Harmer (South Africa)

GLAMORGAN

Ins: None

Outs: Marchant de Lange (Somerset), Graham Wagg, Kieran Bull, Connor Brown, Owen Morgan (all released), Craig Meschede (retired)

Overseas players: Marnus Labuschagne (Australia), Colin Ingram (South Africa), Michael Neser (Australia - County Championship and One-Day Cup)

GLOUCESTERSHIRE

Ins: Tom Lace (Middlesex), Jared Warner (Yorkshire)

Outs: Gareth Roderick (Worcestershire), George Drissell (released), Stuart Whittingham (retired)

Overseas players: Jerome Taylor (West Indies)

HAMPSHIRE

Ins: None

Outs: Harry Came, Oli Soames (both released)

Overseas players: Kyle Abbott (South Africa)

KENT

Ins: Nathan Gilchrist (Somerset)

Outs: Sean Dickson (Durham), Calum Haggett, Ivan Thomas (both released), Adam Rouse (retired)

Overseas players: TBC

LANCASHIRE

Ins: Luke Wells (Sussex), Jack Blatherwick (Nottinghamshire)

Outs: Brooke Guest (Derbyshire), Toby Lester (released), Graham Onions (retired)

Overseas players: TBC

LEICESTERSHIRE

Ins: Scott Steel (Durham), Rishi Patel (Essex), Ed Barnes (Yorkshire)

Outs: Tom Taylor (Northamptonshire), Mark Cosgrove (released), Paul Horton (retired)

Overseas players: TBC

MIDDLESEX

Ins: None

Outs: Tom Lace (Gloucestershire)

Overseas players: Peter Handscomb (Australia), Miguel Cummins (West Indies)

NORTHAMPTONSHIRE

Ins: Tom Taylor (Leicestershire)

Outs: Brett Hutton (Nottinghamshire), Rob Newton, Blessing Muzarabani, Tom Sole (all released)

Overseas players: TBC

NOTTINGHAMSHIRE

Ins: Brett Hutton (Northamptonshire), Toby Pettman (Oxford MCCU)

Outs: Jack Blatherwick (Lancashire), Chris Nash (released)

Overseas players: TBC

SOMERSET

Ins: None

Outs: Jamie Overton (Surrey), Dom Bess (Yorkshire), Nathan Gilchrist (Kent)

Overseas players: Marchant de Lange (South Africa)

SURREY

Ins: Laurie Evans (Sussex), Jamie Overton (Somerset)

Outs: Scott Borthwick (Durham), Morne Morkel (released)

Overseas players: Hashim Amla (South Africa)

SUSSEX

Ins: None

Outs: Laurie Evans (Surrey), Danny Briggs (Warwickshire), Luke Wells (Lancashire), Harry Finch, Will Sheffield (both released)

Overseas players: Travis Head (Australia), Stiaan van Zyl (South Africa), Rashid Khan (Afghanistan - Vitality Blast), David Wiese (South Africa - Vitality Blast)

WARWICKSHIRE

Ins: Tim Bresnan (Yorkshire), Danny Briggs (Sussex)

Outs: Liam Banks (released), Ian Bell, Tim Ambrose, Jeetan Patel (all retired)

Overseas players: TBC

WORCESTERSHIRE

Ins: Gareth Roderick (Gloucestershire)

Outs: Wayne Parnell, Ben Twohig, Olly Westbury (all released)

Overseas players: TBC

YORKSHIRE

Ins: Dom Bess (Somerset)

Outs: Tim Bresnan (Warwickshire), Jared Warner (Gloucestershire), Ed Barnes (Leicestershire), James Logan (released

Overseas players: Duanne Olivier (South Africa)