County ins and outs - all the signings for the 2021 season
See which players have signed for your county for 2021, which players have departed, and the overseas cricketers who will be playing county cricket across England and Wales next summer
Last Updated: 13/11/20 5:36pm
Keep up to speed with all the signings, departures and overseas players in county cricket for the 2021 season.
DERBYSHIRE
Ins: Brooke Guest (Lancashire)
Outs: Tony Palladino (released)
Overseas players: Sean Abbott (Australia), Ben McDermott (Australia - One-Day Cup and Vitality Blast)
DURHAM
Ins: Sean Dickson (Kent), Scott Borthwick (Surrey)
Outs: Scott Steel (Leicestershire), Josh Coughlin, Sol Bell, Ben Whitehead, James Weighell, Nathan Rimmington (all released)
Overseas players: TBC
ESSEX
Ins: None
Outs: Rishi Patel (Leicestershire)
Overseas players: Peter Siddle (Australia), Simon Harmer (South Africa)
GLAMORGAN
Ins: None
Outs: Marchant de Lange (Somerset), Graham Wagg, Kieran Bull, Connor Brown, Owen Morgan (all released), Craig Meschede (retired)
Overseas players: Marnus Labuschagne (Australia), Colin Ingram (South Africa), Michael Neser (Australia - County Championship and One-Day Cup)
GLOUCESTERSHIRE
Ins: Tom Lace (Middlesex), Jared Warner (Yorkshire)
Outs: Gareth Roderick (Worcestershire), George Drissell (released), Stuart Whittingham (retired)
Overseas players: Jerome Taylor (West Indies)
HAMPSHIRE
Ins: None
Outs: Harry Came, Oli Soames (both released)
Overseas players: Kyle Abbott (South Africa)
KENT
Ins: Nathan Gilchrist (Somerset)
Outs: Sean Dickson (Durham), Calum Haggett, Ivan Thomas (both released), Adam Rouse (retired)
Overseas players: TBC
LANCASHIRE
Ins: Luke Wells (Sussex), Jack Blatherwick (Nottinghamshire)
Outs: Brooke Guest (Derbyshire), Toby Lester (released), Graham Onions (retired)
Overseas players: TBC
LEICESTERSHIRE
Ins: Scott Steel (Durham), Rishi Patel (Essex), Ed Barnes (Yorkshire)
Outs: Tom Taylor (Northamptonshire), Mark Cosgrove (released), Paul Horton (retired)
Overseas players: TBC
MIDDLESEX
Ins: None
Outs: Tom Lace (Gloucestershire)
Overseas players: Peter Handscomb (Australia), Miguel Cummins (West Indies)
NORTHAMPTONSHIRE
Ins: Tom Taylor (Leicestershire)
Outs: Brett Hutton (Nottinghamshire), Rob Newton, Blessing Muzarabani, Tom Sole (all released)
Overseas players: TBC
NOTTINGHAMSHIRE
Ins: Brett Hutton (Northamptonshire), Toby Pettman (Oxford MCCU)
Outs: Jack Blatherwick (Lancashire), Chris Nash (released)
Overseas players: TBC
SOMERSET
Ins: None
Outs: Jamie Overton (Surrey), Dom Bess (Yorkshire), Nathan Gilchrist (Kent)
Overseas players: Marchant de Lange (South Africa)
SURREY
Ins: Laurie Evans (Sussex), Jamie Overton (Somerset)
Outs: Scott Borthwick (Durham), Morne Morkel (released)
Overseas players: Hashim Amla (South Africa)
SUSSEX
Ins: None
Outs: Laurie Evans (Surrey), Danny Briggs (Warwickshire), Luke Wells (Lancashire), Harry Finch, Will Sheffield (both released)
Overseas players: Travis Head (Australia), Stiaan van Zyl (South Africa), Rashid Khan (Afghanistan - Vitality Blast), David Wiese (South Africa - Vitality Blast)
WARWICKSHIRE
Ins: Tim Bresnan (Yorkshire), Danny Briggs (Sussex)
Outs: Liam Banks (released), Ian Bell, Tim Ambrose, Jeetan Patel (all retired)
Overseas players: TBC
WORCESTERSHIRE
Ins: Gareth Roderick (Gloucestershire)
Outs: Wayne Parnell, Ben Twohig, Olly Westbury (all released)
Overseas players: TBC
YORKSHIRE
Ins: Dom Bess (Somerset)
Outs: Tim Bresnan (Warwickshire), Jared Warner (Gloucestershire), Ed Barnes (Leicestershire), James Logan (released
Overseas players: Duanne Olivier (South Africa)