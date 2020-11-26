The Hundred Women’s competition to be played across same eight venues as men's tournament

Kate Cross, Anya Shrubsole and Sophie Ecclestone pictured at the inaugural draft for The Hundred in 2019

The Hundred Women's Competition will be played across the same eight venues due to host the Men's Competition in 2021.

The decision has been taken due to the operational implications of COVID-19, with double-headers and increased alignment with the men's teams providing the Women's Competition with appropriate visibility and exposure - including more comprehensive broadcast coverage.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the plan had been for The Hundred Women's Competition to use 20 venues across England and Wales but the shift to eight venues for 2021 recognises the need to adapt for the first year of the competition.

The model will be reviewed after 2021, with competition organisers keen to learn year on year and, where necessary, refine the model to continue to deliver the optimum structure for The Hundred Women's Competition, and growth for the wider women's game.

Head of The Hundred Women's Competition & Female Engagement, Beth Barrett-Wild, said: "It has always been our intention to review the structure of the Women's Competition on an annual basis, to ensure that we are maximising the scale and prominence that The Hundred platform provides to profile the women's game.

"Looking ahead to 2021, it's clear that the wide ranging impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the delivery of elite sporting events and society more generally, necessitates a change to our plans from 2020.

"The move to an integrated eight-venue model with the Men's Competition next summer will simultaneously enable us to reduce our operational risk, protect the delivery of the Women's Competition, and optimise the opportunity to work with our broadcast partners to provide maximum visibility and exposure for the women's game.

"We therefore believe that this is the best structure for the Women's Competition in 2021. However, with the women's game transforming and growing at pace, it is important that we remain flexible in our approach to evolving this model in the future."