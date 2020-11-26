Ebony Rainford-Brent, Marcus Rashford among winners of Sport for Social Change awards

Sky Sports Cricket broadcaster Ebony Rainford-Brent has been named a winner of the SJA's Sport for Social Change awards

Sky Sports Cricket broadcaster and former England international Ebony Rainford-Brent has been named, alongside Marcus Rashford, as a winner of the Sports Journalists’ Association's (SJA) Sport for Social Change awards.

Rainford-Brent has been honoured for her work highlighting issues around black representation in sport, following the Black Lives Matter movement earlier this year.

She was commended by the SJA for an interview with fellow Sky Sports pundit and former West Indies bowler Michael Holding, which the panel called "heart-breaking, moving and inspirational" and a "stunning piece of journalism".

During the emotional interview, Rainford-Brent and Holding reflected on the racism they had experienced in their lives and the challenges which sport faced in 2020 and beyond.

SJA Chair Ashley Broadley said: "Ebony Rainford-Brent's piece with Michael Holding is so powerful that describing it is difficult - please just watch it."

Manchester United and England striker Rashford was also named as one of four recipients of the award, along with former Stoke manager Lou Macari and Dons Local Action Group - a volunteer group linked to AFC Wimbledon.

Rashford was recognised for his starring role in the campaign for free school meals during public holidays, with Broadley adding: "Marcus Rashford has shown maturity beyond his years, highlighting again the influence footballers can have in society. He has now become a hero off the football field."

Marcus Rashford was recognised for his campaigning for free school meals for hungry children

Macari, 71, received the award for his work through the Macari Foundation, which helps homeless people in Stoke, while the Dons Local Action Group were commended for providing essential items, including food parcels, to the local community during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Sport for Social Change Awards will form part of the virtual SJA British Sports Awards on December 10.