New Zealand's third and final T20 against West Indies washed out as Black Caps win series 2-0

MItchell Santner was captaining New Zealand for the first time in the T20 washout against West Indies

Mitchell Santner suffered a washout on his captaincy debut for New Zealand as rain denied the Black Caps the chance to push for a 3-0 sweep of West Indies in the T20 series.

Santner was standing in as skipper for Tim Southee, who has left New Zealand's T20 group to join the Test squad in Hamilton ahead of the red-ball series against West Indies which starts on Thursday.

The left-arm spinner was hoping to lead the Kiwis to a third straight victory, with the hosts having won the first T20 - a rain-shortened fixture - by five wickets and the second by 72 runs.

However, only 2.2 overs were possible at Mount Maunganui on Monday with West Indies reaching 25-1 after being asked to bat by Santner.

Brandon King struck a four and a six for West Indies at Bay Oval

Initial drizzle had caused the start of the game to be delayed but the players did get out on the field for 16 legal deliveries before a second, match-ending batch of wet weather.

Windies opener Brandon King (11 off 7 balls) thumped Santner for six in the first over and edged Lockie Ferguson past slip fielder Daryl Mitchell for four at the start of the second.

Paceman Ferguson got his revenge next ball, with King slashing to Jimmy Neesham at third man, but was soon struck for a four apiece by Kyle Mayers (5no) and Andre Fletcher (4no).

The players were then taken off two balls into Hamish Bennett's third over and the game was called off around 9.20pm after the umpires had spoken to Santner and Windies captain Kieron Pollard.

The rain won out at Mount Maunganui on Monday

Bennett, Mitchell and Scott Kuggeleijn came into the New Zealand side with Southee, Ross Taylor and Kyle Jamieson having headed off for Test duty.

West Indies, meanwhile, brought in Romario Shepherd and Hayden Walsh, with Shimron Hetmyer out with a delayed concussion after being stuck on the helmet by Ferguson in Sunday's second game and Keemo Paul left out after recording expensive figures in the first two matches.

The sides will now meet in two Test matches, with this week's opener in Hamilton followed by a second fixture in Wellington from December 11.

Kane Williamson will return to captain New Zealand in the Tests having been rested for the T20s - Southee deputising as skipper for the first two games before Santner got his chance in the third.