England's Dawid Malan sets new record high rating in ICC T20 batting rankings

England batsman Dawid Malan has set a new record high rating in the International Cricket Council's Twenty20 ratings system.

Malan went to number one in the world in September as reward for a relentlessly consistent period of scoring in the format and has followed up with a player-of-the-series performance in England's 3-0 clean sweep of South Africa.

He followed up a match-winning 55 with a superb 99 not out in just 47 balls on Tuesday at Newlands and has been given a 915-point rating, the highest ever awarded.

Former England captain Nasser Hussain praised Malan for his versatile style and consistency.

"On difficult pitches he grinds out a score while when you need to up the run rate and you can't be using up deliveries on dot balls in the powerplay he doesn't - he just goes out and smashes it," Hussain told Sky Sports.

"He never overhits. It's classy batting - it is not power, it is just timing. At times he makes it look effortless."

Australia's Aaron Finch held the previous record with exactly 900 points and he remains third on the updated list, behind second-placed Babar Azam of Pakistan.

England skipper Eoin Morgan is the next highest in the table, joint 10th with India's Rohit Sharma.

Despite England also sitting top of the team rankings, Adil Rashid remains their only representative in upper echelons of the bowling ranks, up three places to fourth after three consistently excellent outings against the Proteas.