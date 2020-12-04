India beat Australia after concussion substitute controversy in first T20 international

Yuzvendra Chahal came in as a concussion substitute and claimed three vital wickets for India against Australia

India claimed a controversial 11-run victory to win the opening match of their Twenty20 series against Australia in Canberra.

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, on as a concussion substitute for Ravindra Jadeja and allowed to bowl, took three wickets as Australia fell just short of India's 161-7.

Jadeja was hit on the helmet while batting but, despite seemingly having some issues with his hamstring and being attended to by the India medical team, continued to make a crucial 44 from 23 balls.

KL Rahul top-scored with 51 from 40 balls, his 12th T20 half-century, but Moises Henriques' three wickets stalled India until Jadeja's late intervention.

Australia openers Aaron Finch (35) and D'Arcy Short (34) put on 56 for the first wicket, but the introduction of Chahal into the visitors' attack turned the tide their way.

Thangarasu Natarajan took 3-30 on his T20I debut in Canberra

Chahal removed Finch, Steve Smith and Matthew Wade to finish with figures of 3-25.

He was well backed up by Thangarasu Natarajan (3-30) as Australia ended on 150-7.

The second game of the three-match series will be played in Sydney on Sunday.