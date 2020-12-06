New Zealand thrash West Indies by an innings and 134 runs in first Test

New Zealand thrashed West Indies by an innings and 134 runs as they won the first Test in Hamilton inside four days

New Zealand wrapped up a record innings and 134-run victory over West Indies before lunch on the fourth day of the first Test in Hamilton after finally breaking a rearguard action from Jermaine Blackwood and Alzarri Joseph.

The victory margin was the largest by New Zealand over West Indies, surpassing the innings and 105-run win at Wellington's Basin Reserve in 1999, and gave the hosts a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

The second Test starts at the Basin Reserve on December 11.

New Zealand had been cruising to victory inside three days, and were close to the rare feat of dismissing a side twice in one day, before Windies duo Blackwood and Joseph came together at 89-6 and shared a 155-run partnership.

Jermaine Blackwood scored his second Test hundred for West Indies

Blackwood completed his second Test century but fell for 104 shortly after Joseph was caught in the deep for 86 and Neil Wagner finished off the innings at 247 when he bowled Shannon Gabriel for a duck.

The hosts had scored 519-7 declared on the back of captain Kane Williamson's career-best 251 and dismissed the tourists for 138 in their first innings midway through the third day.

Williamson had little hesitation imposing the follow-on and his bowlers again ripped through the West Indies batting line-up, leaving them teetering before Blackwood and Joseph counter attacked in the final session.

Blackwood resumed on 80 on day four and survived a dropped catch by Ross Taylor on 89 before he brought up his second Test ton with a single off Kyle Jamieson.

Alzarri Joseph and Blackwood held up New Zealand

Joseph was within sight of his maiden Test century but he holed out to substitute fielder Mitchell Santner at deep point, which effectively ended the tourists' resistance.

Williamson said: "We were fortunate to get off to a good start and to be able hold that position. We knew the West Indies batted deep and they showed that. It was great the guys stuck with it.

"It was nice after such a long break to put in a strong performance. It's important we take some lessons from this into the next [Test]. The big thing for us is to keep improving as a group.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson was named Player of the Match after scoring a career-best 251

"Full credit to the bowling attack. Sometimes when you hit your areas and the ball is moving around and you're taking the edge then you sort of get a little bit ahead of yourself.

"It was a great lesson for us to try and get back to being patient and knowing you will get opportunities if you stay in your areas."

Mitchell fined for bad language

New Zealand all-rounder Daryl Mitchell has been fined 15 per cent of his match fee and had one demerit point added to his record for using obscene language in the first Test, the International Cricket Council has confirmed.

Mitchell was found to have used inappropriate language as West Indies captain Jason Holder was running between the wickets and in close proximity to him.