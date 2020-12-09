David Warner out of Australia's first Test against India with injury

David Warner sustained an adductor injury in the second ODI against India last month and missed all of the T20 series

David Warner has been ruled out of the opening match of Australia's four-Test series against India due to injury.

The opening batsman injured his adductor muscle during Australia's victory in the second game of their one-day international series against India on November 29.

He will now miss the first Test at the Adelaide Oval, starting on December 17, with Australia head coach Justin Langer saying he hopes to have a "fully-fit David Warner at his absolute best in Melbourne" for the Boxing Day Test.

In a statement, Warner said: "I feel I have made great progress in a short amount of time and its best for me to stay here in Sydney to continue working on getting back to full fitness.

Warner would have opened the batting in Adelaide for Australia, but will hope to return in Sydney on Boxing Day

"The injury feels a lot better but I need to be able to satisfy in my own mind and to my team-mates that it is 100 per cent ready for Test-match conditions. That includes running between the wickets and being agile in the field.

"Right now I feel I am short of being able to play at peak fitness and another 10 days will make a difference."

Will Pucovski is a contender to replace Warner at the top of the order and make his debut in Adelaide. However, he could also be ruled out of the Test after suffering a concussion during a tour match against India A on Tuesday.

Joe Burns, who was Warner's opening partner at home last summer, could be asked to step in despite scoring just four runs in two innings against India A.

After the match in Adelaide and the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne, Australia and India will complete the four-Test series with games in Sydney and Brisbane.

Australia have already won the three-match ODI series 2-1, while India won the three-game T20 series by the same score.