England confirm Sri Lanka tour schedule ahead of two-Test series in January

Captain Joe Root will lead England in Sri Lanka for the rearranged series that was originally postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic

England have confirmed their tour schedule ahead of their two-Test series in Sri Lanka at the start of 2021, with the opening game beginning on January 14.

Both Tests, the second of which will start on January 22, will be held behind closed doors at the Galle International Cricket Stadium after the England touring party have gone through their quarantine period in Hambantota.

The England team, who will fly out on January 2, will be allowed to train and prepare at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium for five days during their quarantine from 5-9 January as part of the biosecurity and travel arrangements agreed by the England and Wales Cricket Board and Sri Lanka Cricket.

The tour was originally scheduled for March 2019 and England had already begun their preparations in Sri Lanka before the Covid-19 pandemic led to it being postponed.

The series will form part of the ICC World Test Championship, with England still in with a chance of qualifying for the final at Lord's this summer.

Following the Sri Lanka series, England hope to face India in February although the tour schedule is yet to be confirmed.