Sydney Sixers thrash Melbourne Renegades in record Big Bash League victory

The Sixers produced a ruthless display to record the biggest victory in BBL history

Defending champions Sydney Sixers registered the biggest victory in Big Bash League history with a crushing 145-run win over Melbourne Renegades at the Blundstone Arena on Sunday evening.

Josh Philippe fell five runs short of his maiden T20 hundred as the Sixers posted 205-4 from their 20 overs, before the Renegades slumped to 60 all out - the second-lowest total in the tournament's history.

The Renegades also boast the unwanted record of the lowest total, having been dismissed for just 57 in a 112-run defeat against the Stars in 2015, which was the heaviest defeat in BBL history prior to Sunday evening's clash.

Sixers vs Renegades Scorecard

Philippe was the star of the show with the bat - his blistering innings of 95 the highest by a Sixers player in the competition.

The young Australian was dropped on 24 and capitalised on that early reprieve, compiling a 78-run partnership with stand-in captain Daniel Hughes (32), before putting on 70 in just five overs with Jordan Silk, who made an unbeaten 45 from 19 deliveries.

The Renegades had enjoyed a promising start, as Peter Hatzoglou (2-40) removed Jack Edwards (1) inside the second over, before James Vince succumbed to Kane Richardson (1-37) for 17.

Josh Philippe fell five runs short of a maiden T20 century as he led the Sixers to an emphatic victory

However, Philippe turned the tide with a scintillating knock featuring nine boundaries and three sixes, before he was removed by Josh Lalor (1-49) in the final over.

Having moved to 14-0 in reply, the Renegades lost three wickets in the space of seven deliveries, with Aaron Finch, Sam Harper and Rilee Rossouw departing in quick succession.

Ben Dwarshuis (4-13) and Stephen O'Keefe (3-16) inflicted most of the damage for the Sixers, whilst opener Shaun Marsh (13) was one of just four players to make double figures for the Renegades.

Finch's side endured another extraordinary capitulation, losing five wickets in ten deliveries as they collapsed to 43-9 in the ninth over.

Richardson's late six saw them avoid the indignity of registering the lowest total in BBL history, but the Sixers sealed the deal moments later to leapfrog the Renegades in the table.

Hurricanes vs Strikers Scorecard

Faulkner was the pick of the Hurricanes' attack, finishing with figures of 3-21 from his spell

Earlier in the day, Hobart Hurricanes made it two wins from two as they defied a late onslaught from Adelaide Strikers to prevail by 11 runs in a thrilling finale at the Bellerive Oval.

Chasing 175 for victory, the Strikers were languishing at 49-6 in the ninth over as their top-order crumbled in startling fashion.

Matthew Renshaw (33) was the solitary batsman within their top seven to register double figures, yet at 102-9 in the 15th over, their hopes were seemingly in tatters.

Nevertheless, an inspired charge from all-rounder Daniel Worrall and Warwickshire's Danny Briggs provided the Strikers with late hope, as they made an unbroken last-wicket stand of 61.

Worrall struck an unbeaten 62 from just 39 balls, whilst Briggs also chipped in with 35 from 23 balls - an innings featuring four boundaries and two sixes.

D'Arcy Short struck a superb 72 as the Hurricanes made it two wins from two in this year's Big Bash League

The Strikers required 18 off the final over for a famous victory, but Scott Boland held his nerve with the ball, as the Hurricanes backed up their opening game success against the Sixers.

The Hurricanes were indebted to a sublime knock from D'Arcy Short (72 off 48) as they posted 174-5, with Will Jacks (34), Colin Ingram (25) and Tim David (21*) all playing valuable cameos.

The Strikers' star spinner Rashid Khan conceded 38 runs from his four overs, with Short smashing him for 25 runs in the third, and his woes were compounded when he was dismissed for a first-ball duck later in the day.

James Faulkner (3-21) was the pick of Hobart's attack, but Johan Botha (2-20) and Riley Meredith (2-30) also impressed as the Hurricanes triumphed in dramatic style.