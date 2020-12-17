Virat Kohli run out for 74 as Australia edge day one of first Test; India close on 233-6

India captain Virat Kohli was run out for 74 after a dreadful mix-up as Australia edged day one of the first Test in Adelaide by reducing the tourists to 233-6.

Kohli forged half-century partnerships with Cheteshwar Pujara (43) and Ajinkya Rahane (42) after India had been reduced to 32-2 in the pink-ball Test following the second-ball dismissal of Prithvi Shaw (0) and the 19th-over exit of Mayank Agarwal (17).

However, Kohli was dismissed after Rahane turned down his call for a single, with Nathan Lyon whipping off the bails following Josh Hazlewood's throw from mid-off.

Kohli's exit - after he had struck eight fours in a measured knock - was quickly followed by that of Rahane, who was pinned lbw by Mitchell Starc, and Hanuma Vihari (16), trapped leg before by Hazlewood, as India slipped from 188-3 to 206-6.

Wriddhiman Saha (9no) and Ravichandran Ashwin (15no) steered their side through to stumps and will hope to push the visitors towards the 300-mark when play resumes on Friday.

Starc had struck in the first over of the morning after India elected to bowl, castling Shaw off an inside edge, while Pat Cummins produced a peach of a delivery to bowl Agarwal middle stump later in the first session.

Kohli added 68 with Pujara and 88 with Rahane as India rebuilt but Australia - for whom all-rounder Cameron Green made his Test debut after passing a concussion test - ended the day happier with the three late wickets.

A restricted crowd of 21,000 were at Adelaide Oval for day one of the first Test, which kicked off a four-match series between the sides currently ranked first (Australia) and third (India) in the ICC standings - the pair sandwiching second-placed New Zealand.