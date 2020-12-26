'Cricket's COVID Summer' reviews the stories of 2020 through the Sky Sports Cricket lens
Our special show ‘Cricket’s COVID Summer’ reviewed the highlights from a summer like no other on Sky Sports Cricket.
Packed full of remarkable stories from on and off the pitch, none was more powerful than the testimony of Sky Sports pundits Michael Holding and Ebony Rainford-Brent who spoke out against institutionalised racism on the first morning of the opening Test between England and West Indies.
Look back on one of the most emotional moments on Sky Sports and the reaction it garnered around the world by clicking on the video above, before re-living how West Indies secured a famous victory in the first Test against a home side minus Stuart Broad.
The seamer returned in the second Test to help Ben Stokes spur England to a series-levelling win before picking up his 500th Test wicket in the final match as the home side regained the Wisden Trophy.
Ireland were England's next opponents and the tourists pulled off a remarkable run-chase in the third ODI, as Paul Stirling and Andy Balbirnie struck stunning centuries to seal a seven-wicket victory at The Ageas Bowl.
The headlines then belonged to James Anderson, who bagged his 600th Test wicket in the series against Pakistan by dismissing Azhar Ali.
The seamer joined spinners Muttiah Muralitharan, Shane Warne and Anil Kumble in an exclusive club as England took the series after a final Test draw, before the sides tied 1-1 in the following T20 series.
England fared better against Australia in the shortest format, winning 2-1, only for the 50-over world champions to come unstuck at Emirates Old Trafford and go down by the same margin.
The return of women's cricket was more than worth the wait - England Women's T20 series against West Indies building to an extraordinary climax with a dramatic five-over game that wrapped up a 5-0 win for the hosts.
In a ground-breaking year, Southern Vipers tasted success in the inaugural Rachael Heyhoe Flint final - led by the prolific Georgia Adams - while Nottinghamshire Outlaws overcame Surrey in a delayed Vitality Blast Finals Day that remarkably extended the season until October 4.