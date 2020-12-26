'Cricket's COVID Summer' reviews the stories of 2020 through the Sky Sports Cricket lens

3:54 Check out The Late Cut of the men's international summer, with featured milestones for James Anderson and Stuart Broad and some sensational cricket Check out The Late Cut of the men's international summer, with featured milestones for James Anderson and Stuart Broad and some sensational cricket

Our special show ‘Cricket’s COVID Summer’ reviewed the highlights from a summer like no other on Sky Sports Cricket.

Packed full of remarkable stories from on and off the pitch, none was more powerful than the testimony of Sky Sports pundits Michael Holding and Ebony Rainford-Brent who spoke out against institutionalised racism on the first morning of the opening Test between England and West Indies.

Look back on one of the most emotional moments on Sky Sports and the reaction it garnered around the world by clicking on the video above, before re-living how West Indies secured a famous victory in the first Test against a home side minus Stuart Broad.

18:57 Get a behind-the-scenes look at how live cricket was brought back amid the coronavirus pandemic Get a behind-the-scenes look at how live cricket was brought back amid the coronavirus pandemic

The seamer returned in the second Test to help Ben Stokes spur England to a series-levelling win before picking up his 500th Test wicket in the final match as the home side regained the Wisden Trophy.

1:01 Stuart Broad became the second Englishman and seventh bowler overall to take 500 Test wickets when he trapped West Indies' Kraigg Brathwaite lbw Stuart Broad became the second Englishman and seventh bowler overall to take 500 Test wickets when he trapped West Indies' Kraigg Brathwaite lbw

Ireland were England's next opponents and the tourists pulled off a remarkable run-chase in the third ODI, as Paul Stirling and Andy Balbirnie struck stunning centuries to seal a seven-wicket victory at The Ageas Bowl.

The headlines then belonged to James Anderson, who bagged his 600th Test wicket in the series against Pakistan by dismissing Azhar Ali.

The seamer joined spinners Muttiah Muralitharan, Shane Warne and Anil Kumble in an exclusive club as England took the series after a final Test draw, before the sides tied 1-1 in the following T20 series.

9:39 A look back at James Anderson's career so far as he becomes the first seamer to reach 600 Test wickets A look back at James Anderson's career so far as he becomes the first seamer to reach 600 Test wickets

England fared better against Australia in the shortest format, winning 2-1, only for the 50-over world champions to come unstuck at Emirates Old Trafford and go down by the same margin.

The return of women's cricket was more than worth the wait - England Women's T20 series against West Indies building to an extraordinary climax with a dramatic five-over game that wrapped up a 5-0 win for the hosts.

6:41 Watch highlights as Nottinghamshire beat Surrey by six wickets to win the Vitality Blast for a second time Watch highlights as Nottinghamshire beat Surrey by six wickets to win the Vitality Blast for a second time

In a ground-breaking year, Southern Vipers tasted success in the inaugural Rachael Heyhoe Flint final - led by the prolific Georgia Adams - while Nottinghamshire Outlaws overcame Surrey in a delayed Vitality Blast Finals Day that remarkably extended the season until October 4.