Kane Williamson leapfrogs Steven Smith to lead ICC Test batting rankings going into 2021

Kane Williamson in action during the first Test against Pakistan at Bay Oval in Tauranga, New Zealand.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson will begin 2021 as the top-ranked Test batsman after leapfrogging Australia's Steve Smith and India skipper Virat Kohli.

Williamson, who returned from paternity leave this month, hit a match-winning century in the opening Test against Pakistan to help New Zealand win by 101 runs at Mount Maunganui.

Meanwhile, Smith is in the middle of a rare slump in form and drops behind Kohli after registering four single-digit scores at the halfway stage of the ongoing four-Test series against India.

Kohli, who top-scored for India in their eight-wicket thrashing by Australia in the series opener in Adelaide, has returned home for the birth of his first child.

India's stand-in skipper, Ajinkya Rahane, jumps to number six after his hundred in the second Test inspired the tourists to a series-levelling victory in Melbourne.

India's Ajinkya Rahane celebrates his century against Australia in the second Test at Melbourne

England's Ben Stokes drops down to eighth ahead of the upcoming Test tour to Sri Lanka, with captain Joe Root unchanged in ninth spot.

Australia's Pat Cummins remains the top-ranked Test bowler ahead of England's Stuart Broad, while Cummins' compatriot Mitchell Starc jumped two places to enter the top five.

India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin (seventh) and quick Jasprit Bumrah (ninth) improve their top 10 positions after their impressive performance in the Melbourne Test.

Stokes continues to lead the way in the largely unchanged all-rounder standings, with fellow Englishman Chris Woakes moving up to seventh at the expense of New Zealand's Colin de Grandhomme.