Jason Roy's rapid 49 puts Perth Scorchers on track for first win of BBL campaign

Jason Roy missed Perth Scorchers' first three BBL matches due to quarantine rules affecting players coming into Australia

England's Jason Roy struck 49 off 32 balls as Perth Scorchers beat Adelaide Strikers by seven wickets to claim their first victory in this year's Big Bash League.

Roy followed up his 21 off 11 balls against the same opposition three days ago, to blitz seven fours and a six in a welcome return to form.

The 30-year-old opener struggled for runs in England's recent T20 series against South Africa, scoring 30 runs in three innings, but led Scorchers' pursuit of Strikers' 146-9 with vigour.

That's one way to ring in the New Year! 🎉We're back! 🔥🔥Perth we're coming for you!! #MADETOUGH #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/q7jaT4BlGL — Perth Scorchers (@ScorchersBBL) December 31, 2020

Although Liam Livingstone (eight) and Colin Munro (six) fell cheaply, to Wes Agar (2-43) and Rashid Khan (1-29) respectively, Scorchers got home with 14 balls to spare thanks to an unbroken stand of 67 in 7.1 overs between Josh Inglis (44no off 31) and Mitchell Marsh (38no off 24).

Leg-spinner Danny Briggs conceded 24 off 2.4 wicketless overs.

Earlier, Strikers were indebted to Alex Carey's impressive 82 off 59 balls as Scorchers threatened to run amok with the ball having won the toss.

The captain smote 12 fours and a six to steer his team to respectability, but it wasn't enough as Jyhe Richardson - whose 3-19 included the wicket of Phil Salt for just four - and Aaron Hardie (2-21) in particular impressed.