England's James Anderson and Stuart Broad join Nasser Hussain and Rob Key on The Cricket Show

Supreme seamers set sights on sinking Sri Lanka at start of sensational year of Test cricket which includes mouth-watering series against India and Australia after memorable 2020 in which both bowlers achieved monumental career milestones
Lethal in partnership, great in their own right - James Anderson and Stuart Broad are two of England's most potent bowlers of all time.
On Thursday the pair, who boast a combined 1,114 Test wickets between them, will be our very special guests on this week's Hussain and Key Cricket Show.
The seam stars will take us inside the camp and give us the latest on how training is going and how the squad is shaping up amid the restrictions necessary during the global pandemic, as well as look back on some previous tours of Sri Lanka and the lessons learned.
After a huge summer in which Broad surged past 500 Test wickets and Anderson brought up his 600th, we'll also look back on how 2020 panned out including those memorable milestones.
Plus, with series against India and Australia also on the horizon, we'll get their thoughts on a massive Test year for both England and them personally.
