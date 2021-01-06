England's James Anderson and Stuart Broad join Nasser Hussain and Rob Key on The Cricket Show

Lethal in partnership, great in their own right - James Anderson and Stuart Broad are two of England's most potent bowlers of all time.

On Thursday the pair, who boast a combined 1,114 Test wickets between them, will be our very special guests on this week's Hussain and Key Cricket Show.

Tune in from 7pm on Sky Sports Cricket to hear their thoughts on how preparations are going for England's upcoming two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which gets underway on Sky Sports Cricket at 4am on Thursday January 14.

The seam stars will take us inside the camp and give us the latest on how training is going and how the squad is shaping up amid the restrictions necessary during the global pandemic, as well as look back on some previous tours of Sri Lanka and the lessons learned.

After a huge summer in which Broad surged past 500 Test wickets and Anderson brought up his 600th, we'll also look back on how 2020 panned out including those memorable milestones.

Plus, with series against India and Australia also on the horizon, we'll get their thoughts on a massive Test year for both England and them personally.

Don't miss James Anderson and Stuart Broad on The Hussain and Key Cricket Show at 7pm on Thursday on Sky Sports Cricket.