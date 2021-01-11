Steve Smith criticised after appearing to remove Rishabh Pant's guard in Australia vs India Test

Steve Smith has been criticised after appearing to remove India batsman Rishabh Pant's guard during the third Test between Australia and India in Sydney

Steve Smith has been criticised on social media after video footage emerged of him appearing to scuff up Rishabh Pant's batting guard during Australia's third Test with India.

The stump camera seemed to show Smith removing Pant's guard during a drinks break on day five of the drawn game in in Sydney.

Pant - who went on score 97 from 118 balls - came back to the crease after the break and was seen searching for his guard and after being unable to find it, he had to ask the umpire.

Tried all tricks including Steve Smith trying to remove Pant's batting guard marks from the crease. Par kuch kaam na aaya. Khaaya peeya kuch nahi, glass toda barana.

But I am so so proud of the effort of the Indian team today. Seena chonda ho gaya yaar. pic.twitter.com/IfttxRXHeM — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 11, 2021

Smith's face was not visible on the stump camera but his jersey number of 49 was, which indicated that the former Australia skipper had been the man to scuff the guard.

Former India batsman Virender Sehwag and Sky Sports Cricket pundit David Lloyd were among those to voice their displeasure at Smith's apparent actions on Twitter.

An accolade similar to Pipe Smoker of the Year https://t.co/ZfFMzA8Bec — David 'Bumble' Lloyd (@BumbleCricket) January 11, 2021

Shoes can be used for many things. Removing an opponent’s batting guard mark too....

Not for taking sharp catches though.... #Smith #Pant #AusvInd — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) January 11, 2021

Smith was banned by Cricket Australia for one year in March 2018 for the part he played in the Australian ball-tampering scandal in South Africa.

Paine: I set poor example with language

Australia captain Tim Paine was also heard on the stump microphone on day five using choice language behind the stumps while India's Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari were at the crease defying the hosts.

Paine said: "We all know the stump mics are part of the broadcast. It's great to bring the viewers that close. Unfortunately, I probably set a pretty poor example with my use of language.

Australia captain Tim Paine has apologised for using choice language behind the stumps in the third Test

"I need to be better than that. I know the stump mics are on and there's a lot of kids watching and I need to set a better example. We try out best but we aren't perfect.

"Certainly I was disappointed with myself after I heard that. Occasionally if the worst thing we've done is let the odd f-bomb go then I think we are going okay."

Paine had been fined 15 per cent of his match fee after swearing at umpire Paul Wilson on the third day having been frustrated with the outcome of a DRS decision.

He added: "I certainly didn't mean to be disrespectful to [Wilson], it was just heat of moment."

Paine: I let Australia bowlers down

Paine also said he felt he had let his bowlers down having dropped three catches as India battled to a draw in their third Test.

Paine's errors included spilling Pant on three and 56 before the India wicketkeeper-batsman went on to make his quick-fire 97.

Rishabh Pant (Associated Press)

Cheteshwar Pujara (77 off 205), Ashwin (39no off 128) and Vihari (23no off 161) dug in for India as the tourists lost only three wickets all day and the four-match series remained tied at 1-1.

"I'm bitterly disappointed, I pride myself on my wicketkeeping and I probably haven't had many worse days than that," said Paine, whose side will now face India again in the final Test in Brisbane from Friday.

"It's a horrible feeling knowing that our fast bowlers and our spinner bowled their hearts out and gave everything to the team.

"I certainly feel I let them down and I've got to wear that. But I'm a big boy and I get another chance next week.

"I thought it was an awesome game of Test match cricket. I thought India fought really hard, as we knew they would."