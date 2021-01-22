Prostate Cancer UK celebrates the career of Bob Willis

Laura Clark standing beside the PCUK logo inside the iconic Lord's ground

Bob Willis' cricketing legacy is assured - now his wife Lauren Clark wants his memory to be at the forefront of the battle to beat prostate cancer, the most common cancer in men.

Former England fast bowler Bob was diagnosed with an aggressive form of the disease in April 2016 and sadly passed away in December 2019.

Since then, Lauren has championed fundraising efforts for Prostate Cancer UK to help develop better tests and treatments to help save men's lives, with money raised from a biography of Bob's life called 'A Cricketer and a Gentleman' donated to the cause.

According to Prostate Cancer UK, around one in eight men in the UK will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime - with men at greater risk if they are over 50, black or have a history of prostate cancer in their family.

"I urge men and their wives and partners to join the fight to stop prostate cancer killing men unnecessarily and far too young," says Lauren, speaking at Lord's.

"It doesn't have to kill you, but if you leave it too late it can be devastating."

Similar adjectives were used to describe Bob's iconic bowling in his pomp - not least at Headingley in 1981 when he famously routed Australia with figures of 8-43 to put England on track for the Ashes.

After taking 325 Test wickets for his country, Bob went on to become an opinionated and well-loved pundit for Sky Sports who - if he was still with us - would urge you to help save men's lives.

Click on the video to watch Laura Clark take us through the famous MCC Pavillion at Lord's as she looks back on Bob Willis's amazing career and how prostate cancer affected their lives.

To find out more and join the fight against the most comment cancer in men visit Prostate Cancer UK's website.

