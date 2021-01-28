Cricket News

Umpire Bruce Oxenford retires from officiating in international cricket after 15-year career

Australian umpire Bruce Oxenford, who pioneered the use of the protective arm shield, stood in 179 international matches, including 62 Tests; the 60-year-old's final international was the fourth Test between Australia and India in Brisbane earlier this month

Last Updated: 28/01/21 11:04am

Bruce Oxenford pioneered the use of the protective arm shield for umpires in international cricket
Umpire Bruce Oxenford has announced his retirement from officiating in international cricket after a 15-year career.

The Australian stood in 62 Test matches, 97 one-day internationals and 20 T20 internationals between January 2006 and January of this year.

The 60-year-old's final international was the fourth Test between Australia and India in Brisbane, which the injury-hit tourists won by three wickets to record a stunning 2-1 series victory.

Oxenford talks to India's Mayank Agarwal during his final Test as an umpire in Brisbane in early January
Oxenford - who will continue to officiate in domestic fixtures in Australia - said in a statement: "I look back with pride at my international career as an umpire.

"It is still hard to believe that I officiated in close to 200 international matches. Such a long career was not really something that I had hoped for before commencing on this journey.

"I had a wonderful time as a match official and will miss the camaraderie that comes with being a part of such a professional group.

"I shall particularly miss seeing and interacting with the magnificent people who are part of the support structure of our game around the world."

Oxenford - who pioneered the use of the arm shield as protective gear for umpires in international games - played eight first-class matches for his native Queensland in the early 1990s, taking 18 wickets with his leg-spin, including a best of 5-91, and scoring 112 runs.

