How can England reach World Test Championship Final? A clash with New Zealand is still in their sights...

England must win at least three Tests against India to reach the World Test Championship Final

New Zealand are assured of a spot in the World Test Championship final - and England could yet be their opponents.

Joe Root's team must win at least three of the four Tests in India over the coming weeks to seal a meeting with the Black Caps.

New Zealand's place in the final was sealed with the postponement of the Test series between South Africa and Australia due to Covid-19.

Only one side - either current championship leaders India or fourth-placed England - can possibly top New Zealand's win percentage of 70 so the Black Caps will definitely feature in the final, scheduled for Lord's in late June.

ICC World Test Championship (teams in bold have no more games to play) Team Win percentage India 71.7 New Zealand (Q) 70.0 Australia 69.2 England 68.7

Here's what England, India and third-placed Australia need to happen in order to join the Kiwis in the top two...

England

Win at least three Tests in India

India

Beat England by a margin of 4-0, 3-0, 3-1, 2-0 or 2-1

Australia

India vs England series ends in a draw

India win the series 1-0

England win a maximum of two Tests

Australia still have a chance of making the World Test Championship final

How India vs England results will impact percentage

If England win 4-0: India 59.7% England 73.9%

If England win 3-0: India 61.1% England 71.1%

If England win 3-1: India 63.9% England 69.7%

If England win 2-0: India 62.5% England 68.3%

If England win 2-1: India 65.3% England 67.7%

If England win 1-0: India 63.9% England 66.3%

If series tied 0-0: India 65.3% England 62.8%

If series tied 1-1: India 66.7% England 64.2%

If series tied 2-2: India 68.1% England 65.6%

If India win 4-0: India 76.4% England 57.2%

If India win 3-0: India 73.6% England 58.6%

If India win 3-1: India 72.2% England 61.4%

If India win 2-0: India 70.8% England 60.0%

If India win 2-1: India 69.4% England 62.8%

If India win 1-0: India 68.1% England 61.4%