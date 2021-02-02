Jofra Archer: England fast bowler says it is vital players get break from bubble life during Covid pandemic

England bowler Jofra Archer believes it is crucial players get breaks from the tolls of bubble during the coronavirus pandemic.

England fast bowler Jofra Archer said it is crucial players get breaks from living in a bubble as he gave his backing to the ECB's rest and rotation policy during the coronavirus pandemic.

Archer and all-rounder Ben Stokes will return for the Test series in India, which starts in Chennai on Friday, having been rested for the 2-0 Test series win in Sri Lanka last month.

However, Jonny Bairstow, Mark Wood and Sam Curran will be given a breather for the first two Tests against Virat Kohli's men and Jos Buttler will miss the final three Tests of the four-match series.

Archer, who spent 87 days - more than any other England player - in the bio-secure bubble at home last summer, said: "Anyone that is criticising [the rotation policy] has never spent months in the bubble.

2:46 Ian Ward and Michael Atherton discuss England's squad rotation ahead of their series against India. Ian Ward and Michael Atherton discuss England's squad rotation ahead of their series against India.

"We have been in a bubble for months, we have been in here for almost a year now. I think it is vital to get in and out because at the end of the day humans are social people.

"Sometimes things get hard, especially if you are not having a great game or not feeling good within your cricket. There is no escape and nowhere to go.

"I think the ECB has been really great giving people like myself five or six weeks away. They are making it a priority that everyone gets time away so you can come back refreshed and ready to go and are not drained."

England's bumper 2020 includes 17 Test matches - 18 if they reach the World Test Championship final against New Zealand in late June - as well as a T20 World Cup.

Ben Stokes and Archer are back in the England squad for the first two Tests in India

Archer says if he is ever struggling physically or mentally in such a demanding year then he will have England's full support.

"I know I will get my time away so I am just going to focus on the job in hand and if it does get a bit too overbearing there is no shame in saying that," said the 25-year-old.

"Spoons [England head coach Chris Silverwood] has said it - if you ever feel like you have had enough just come and tell us. Right now I am good to go.

"It is going to be a very long year and body management is going to be essential if I want to play everything or most of everything."

Archer says he is prepared to bowl long spells should conditions and team selection dictate in India, insisting he will do "whatever is going to contribute to a win".

The paceman also hailed captain Joe Root, who will become the 15th Englishman to 100 Test matches when he leads his side out in Chennai.

0:30 England opener Rory Burns says in-form captain Joe Root leads by example with the way he wants his side to bat. England opener Rory Burns says in-form captain Joe Root leads by example with the way he wants his side to bat.

On what role he expects to fulfil with the ball in India, Archer said: "It doesn't really matter. It's whatever is going to contribute to a win. If it means me and the seamers have to do the hard work so be it.

"If there are three seamers then I guess I won't be bowling long spells but either way it doesn't matter to me.

"We have had our meetings and will probably have one more before the game starts. Whatever plan we come up with we are going to do it wholeheartedly and if that changes we will all adjust to suit."

On Root, he added: "He is a great man manager, a great person as well. It is no surprise he has played 100 Tests. I think he's probably got another 70 left in him. He is definitely not near the end."