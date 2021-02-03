Aaron Finch and Kane Williamson confirmed for The Hundred with 57 players now confirmed

Australia's Aaron Finch averages 37.70 in T20 international cricket with a strike-rate of 154.05

Australian one-day captain Aaron Finch and New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson are among 57 male and female players confirmed for this summer's The Hundred.

The men's retention window - where teams could re-sign players who had been due to play for them in 2020 - has now closed, with West Indies' Andrew Russell and England fast bowler Mark Wood among the big names who have signed up.

The teams are also continuing to build their women's squads with ICC Women's World Cup winner Alex Hartley, England star Freya Davies, and New Zealand's Amelia Kerr among a number of new signings. The women's teams can continue to sign players until June.

All eight men's sides will pick the remainder of their squads in the upcoming men's Draft where 35 spaces will be up for grabs. Manchester Originals will be the busiest side with 10 slots to fill while Welsh Fire have seven.

The picks, along with further women's signings, will be announced throughout the day on February 23.

The Men's squads for The Hundred, as of February 03 2021

Full list of players announced on Wednesday

Birmingham Phoenix: Shaheen Afridi, Thea Brookes, Chris Cooke, Gwen Davies, Liam Livingstone, Isabelle Wong, Kane Williamson

London Spirit: Charlie Dean, Mason Crane, Freya Davies, Joe Denly, Hannah Jones, Glenn Maxwell, Sophie Munro, Roelof Van Der Merwe, Mark Wood

Manchester Originals: Georgie Boyce, Natalie Brown, Ellie Threlkeld, Alex Hartley, Emma Lamb, Wayne Madsen, Matt Parkinson,

Northern Superchargers: Aaron Finch, Beth Langston, Brydon Carse, Chris Lynn, John Simpson, Linsey Smith, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Oval Invincibles: Sam Billings, Sarah Bryce, Alice Capsey, Laurie Evans, Jo Gardner, Will Jacks, Sandeep Lamichhane, Dane Van Niekerk

Southern Brave: Amelia Kerr, Fi Morris, Craig Overton, Andre Russell, Marcus Stoinis, Ross Whiteley,

Trent Rockets: Nathan Coulter-Nile, Ben Cox, Lewis Gregory, Nancy Harman, Lucy Higham, D'Arcy Short, Luke Wood, Luke Wright

Welsh Fire: Qais Ahmad, Amy Gordon, Ryan Higgins, David Payne, Liam Plunkett

Women's Squads so far in The Hundred, as of February 03 2021

The Hundred will feature eight brand new teams from seven cities, with men's and women's competitions taking place side by side: Welsh Fire (Cardiff), Southern Brave (Southampton), Northern Superchargers (Leeds), London Spirit, Trent Rockets (Nottingham), Oval Invincibles (London), Manchester Originals and Birmingham Phoenix.

Combining a new short, fast format of cricket, with each game lasting less than three hours, the competition aims to make cricket more accessible to reach a broader audience by introducing a new format of 100 balls per team with the side scoring the most runs winning.

Games will be broadcast live on Sky Sports throughout the competition. For the latest news and priority access sign up at thehundred.com