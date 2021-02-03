Shakib Al Hasan steadies Bangladesh on Test return as Tigers reach 242-5 against West Indies
Bangladesh close day one of first Test against West Indies on 242-5 with Shakib Al Hasan hitting unbeaten 39 and Shadman Islam a half-century; spinner Jomel Warrican takes three wickets for West Indies as two-Test series starts in Chittagong
Last Updated: 03/02/21 11:51am
Shakib Al Hasan steadied Bangladesh on his Test return as the Tigers closed day one of the series opener against West Indies on 242-5.
Shakib - back in international cricket after serving a one-year ban for failing to report corrupt approaches - headed to the wicket at No 6 with his side tottering on 134-4 in Chittagong.
However, the all-rounder (39no) proceeded to share a 59-run partnership with Mushfiqur Rahim (38) and then an unbroken 49 with Liton Das (34no).
West Indies spinner Jomel Warrican (3-58) broke a 53-run, third-wicket stand between Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque (25) and opener Shadman Islam when he had the former - who had elected to bat after winning the toss - caught at midwicket.
Warrican then pinned Shadman lbw on the sweep close to tea, while he was also the man to end the Shakib-Mushfiqur partnership when he had Mushfiqur caught low at slip by Rahkeem Cornwall.
Off-spinner Cornwall went wicketless from his 22 overs, with the other two wickets to fall coming courtesy of seamer Kemar Roach and a run out.
Roach bowled Tamim Iqbal (9) in the fifth over, while Nazmul Hossain (25) was run out after a mix-up with Shadman at the start of the 24th over.
Bangladesh swept West Indies 3-0 in the preceding ODI series.