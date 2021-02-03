Shakib Al Hasan steadies Bangladesh on Test return as Tigers reach 242-5 against West Indies

Shakib Al Hasan is playing his first Test for Bangladesh since September 2019

Shakib Al Hasan steadied Bangladesh on his Test return as the Tigers closed day one of the series opener against West Indies on 242-5.

Shakib - back in international cricket after serving a one-year ban for failing to report corrupt approaches - headed to the wicket at No 6 with his side tottering on 134-4 in Chittagong.

However, the all-rounder (39no) proceeded to share a 59-run partnership with Mushfiqur Rahim (38) and then an unbroken 49 with Liton Das (34no).

West Indies spinner Jomel Warrican (3-58) broke a 53-run, third-wicket stand between Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque (25) and opener Shadman Islam when he had the former - who had elected to bat after winning the toss - caught at midwicket.

Warrican then pinned Shadman lbw on the sweep close to tea, while he was also the man to end the Shakib-Mushfiqur partnership when he had Mushfiqur caught low at slip by Rahkeem Cornwall.

Off-spinner Cornwall went wicketless from his 22 overs, with the other two wickets to fall coming courtesy of seamer Kemar Roach and a run out.

Roach bowled Tamim Iqbal (9) in the fifth over, while Nazmul Hossain (25) was run out after a mix-up with Shadman at the start of the 24th over.

Bangladesh swept West Indies 3-0 in the preceding ODI series.