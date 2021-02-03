Ollie Pope added to England Test squad in India after recovering from dislocated left shoulder

Ollie Pope has been added to England's Test squad in India after recovering from a dislocated shoulder

Batsman Ollie Pope has been added to England's Test squad in India after fully recovering from a dislocated left shoulder.

The 23-year-old suffered his injury while fielding in England's final Test against Pakistan in August and sat out the series win in Sri Lanka in January.

However, the Surrey man did travel with touring party to work on his rehabilitation and even played in an intra-squad warm-up game, hitting an unbeaten 58 in Hambantota.

Pope then headed on to India and was always set to be confirmed as an official squad member once he proved his fitness.

INDIA 🆚 ENGLAND



Joe Root's full squad have trained in Chennai for the first time after completing a six-day quarantine period 🏃‍♂️💪🏏



The four-match #INDvENG Test series gets under way on Friday at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium 🏟️🇮🇳🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿



📸 Pic credit - @englandcricket — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) February 2, 2021

The right-hander - who has scored one hundred and five half-centuries in 13 Tests and holds an average of 37.94 - is now in contention to regain his place in the middle order for the series opener in Chennai from Friday.

Pope trained with England at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday and Wednesday and the medical staff are satisfied that he is available for selection for game one of the four-match series.

England squad for first India Test: Joe Root (captain), Jofra Archer, Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Dom Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Ben Foakes, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope Dom Sibley, Ben Stokes, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes

Follow over-by-over commentary of the first Test in Chennai from 4am on Friday on Sky Sports' digital platforms.