Mehidy Hasan takes four wickets for Bangladesh as West Indies fold on day three of first Test

Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan celebrates the dismissal of West Indies' Jermaine Blackwood

Bangladesh take a 218-run lead into day four of the first Test after Mehidy Hasan's 4-58 helped bundle West Indies out in dramatic fashion in Chittagong.

First Test scorecard: Bangladesh vs West Indies

The tourists, replying to Bangladesh's first innings total of 430, lost five wickets for six runs to collapse from 253-5 to 259 all out - incurring a deficit of 171 runs in the process.

The slump undermined the effort put into a hard-fought day on which Kraigg Brathwaite improved his overnight 49no to 76 and Jermaine Blackwood (68), Joshua Da Silva (42) and Kyle Mayers (40) all battled hard.

But the loss of Da Silva, caught behind off Nayeem Hasan (2-54), sparked panic in the West Indies camp with Hasan claiming the scalp of Blackwood.

That wasn't the end of the wickets as Bangladesh slipped to 1-2, then 33-3 in their second innings before reaching stumps on 47-3.

Spinner Rahkeem Cornwall trapped opener Tamim Iqbal in front for a duck and Blackwood found the edge of Najmul Hossain Shanto's bat - the number three departing for a second-ball duck.

Shadman Islam was the third to go, caught down the leg-side off Shannon Gabriel, leaving Mushfiqur Rahim (10no) to see out the day with skipper Mominul Haque (31no).